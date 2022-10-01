Home Entertainment Su Youpeng loses to doubt his life, and Shu Qi finally wins with his voice | Entertainment | 2022-10-01 – Guangming Daily
Su Youpeng lost to doubt life

Shu Qi’s voice finally won

■The first episode of the Chinese variety show “Overcoming Toughness 2” recently aired for the third time. In the bonus track, Su Youpeng, Chen Xiaochun and Ren Xian sang the dynamic “Back to the Future” and lost to Wu Kequn, Zhang Zhenyue and Mike’s “Ugly People Make Mischief”, which made Su Youpeng quite frustrated. However, in the 1-on-1 competition of the 6 major leagues, Su Youpeng’s group sang “Wait and Watch” and brought in the goddess Shu Qi as a narrator and finally won, and quickly hit a million hits.

In the third group performance, the six major leagues competed 1-on-1. Su Youpeng led Lin Feng, Zhou Baihao, Jin Han, Cai Heng, and Su Jianxin to sing “Stop Your Hands”, against Zhang Zhenyue, Pan Wilber, Wang Zhonghua, Zheng Jun and Zeng Bit one game one Dream”. He tried his best to keep all the team members. He not only brought Jin Han to the studio to improve his singing skills, but also invited the goddess Shu Qi to be the narrator at the end of the performance. He only said, “I have never regretted leaving you.” The audience was shocked and shocked. happiness.

Su Youpeng and Shu Qi have been good friends for many years. They once collaborated on the Chinese variety show “Chinese Restaurant 2”. He admitted that he didn’t want to trouble his friends, but this time he summoned up the courage to ask Shu Qi for help. Shu Qi agreed without a word and recorded more than 10 videos. This version successfully ushered in a long-lost victory for the Su Youpeng team. Su Youpeng reposted the performance video on Weibo, and Shu Qi also reposted it and posted a funny question: “Have you passed?” The good friendship between the two was praised by fans.

