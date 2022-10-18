



On October 14th, the panoramic music competition variety show “Mango TV” was launched.Overcome the Thorns 2” ushered in the second half of Si Gong’s performance. Su Youpeng and his team members brought a brand new style of “Orcs” to successfully pursue. In addition, Su Youpeng rose to the first place in the personal favorite ranking.

Su Youpeng’s fourth public surprises continue to be “wild” on the stage of “The Orcs”

This competition is divided into the second half and the second half to perform and sprint for the seats of the flame camp. In the first half of the tribal firefight, according to the optional situation, the Su Youpeng tribe pursued the Zhang Zhenyue tribe. Su Youpeng, who was the last to appear, turned on the “Cultivation Behind Closed Doors” mode during the rehearsal, which made the stage full of expectations.

With battle-damaged makeup, dreadlocks, and leather clothes, Su Youpeng, who broke through himself, combined the stage and the song in a wild way. Especially, dancing in the mud not only made it more difficult, but also added original strength and beauty to the stage. After the performance, Su Youpeng thanked his teammates for their dedication, he said: “On this stage, everyone is performing under huge pressure. For example, dancing in the mud has a lot of risks, but we are very fortunate that we have accomplished this. .” The audience also said that Su Youpeng’s stage is never short of surprises, and they all said: “I really think Su Youpeng’s latest stage is particularly attractive, and this style of challenging “The Orcs” is unprecedented!”

Being praised for taking every stage seriously, Su Youpeng admits to be the best captain

In “Overcoming the Thorns”, Su Youpeng has always strictly demanded to take every stage seriously, whether during rehearsal or performance. When asked why he has high demands on himself at every stage, Su Youpeng bluntly said to be the best captain : “From singers, actors to directors, there are some things that I am not good at from the beginning, so I have to do everything by myself. Only by working hard can I win. Since I have become the captain, I will be the best captain. This is my responsibility. “

In the end, in the first half of the competition, the Su Youpeng tribe succeeded in chasing the Zhang Zhenyue tribe with the wild and powerful “Orcs”. At the same time, in the personal favorite ranking, Su Youpeng also returned to the first place again. In this regard, Su Youpeng said very excitedly: “During the rehearsal, our sense of unity is really different from before. We all understand what we have to do on this stage, and we are so happy that we did it.”

In the next program, the tribe will usher in the last member transfer, the end of the journey is coming, Su Youpeng’s stage will also give the audience what different exciting, please continue to lockMango TV“Overcoming the Thorns 2”,Every Thursday and Friday at 12:00 noon unicast and double broadcastalternately online.

