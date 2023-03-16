WhatsApp lets buy the GO UP card through the digital channel created by the Ministry of Transport of the Nation, the chatbot “Subi”, in simple steps. Thus, processing time is reduced and queues at service centers are avoided. In addition, you can currently withdraw for free in the 45 locations where the service operates.

People interested in buying the GO UP card through the virtual platform 24 hours a day, they must follow three simple steps to request it. Which are?

SUBE card: what is the new amount of the negative balance after the ticket increase

UPLOAD card by WhatsApp

What are the 3 steps to follow to buy the SUBE card online?

To schedule on WhatsApp the number of “Subi” (+ 54 11 6677 7823) Start the conversation and select the option 8which indicates “Buy Online my SUBE” complete a form and select where you want to receive the card (Center of attention GOES UP (free) at an address or authorized post office)

Unlike sending the plastic to your home or to a transport center, the removal by the management units has no cost, so the consumer only pay $490. A relevant fact to take into account is that, once it is obtained, personal data can be registered to access discounts for Tarifa Social if applicable.

The SUBE card will increase its price from $175 to $490

In which locations can the SUBE card be purchased in person?

Ezeiza

At payment

drugged

Florencio Varela

Mercedes

´Pilar

Quilmes

San Miguel

Moreno

lujan

Vincent Lopez

Carmen de Areco

Lobos

Navarro

White Bay

Zarate

Parchment

Paraná

Between rivers

Santa Fe

San Salvador de Jujuy

currents

Mendoza

SUBE card: how to activate the student ticket to travel for free in CABA and AMBA

UPLOAD card by WhatsApp

In this sense, from the press office they indicated that “work is being done to extend the removal of plastic in care centers throughout the country GOES UP enabled, since for now it can only be done in CABA.some Buenos Aires parties and provinces of the country”

In case you want to check if your GO UP card is registered or authorized, there are two verification options through which to corroborate. The first alternative is to enter the DNI number in the digital form and the remaining one consists of writing the number of the GOES UPthrough which it will be automatically associated with the last three digits of your National Identity Document.

PM