ROME. War, inflation, skyrocketing energy and raw material prices, shortage of microchips. In 2022 we did not miss anything, in 2023 a new virus in circulation concerns the banks. But if there is a car brand that seems to have hardly noticed all this, it is Dacia, a brand of the Renault group: it began the year with double-digit growth after closing 2022 with a +9.2% in Italy (against a 9.7% market drop) and +15.8% in the thirty EU, EFTA plus UK countries (markets with an overall drop of 4.1%).



Guido Tocci, managing directory Dacia Italia and (right) Xavier Martinet, head of sales and marketing at Dacia

Xavier Martinet, Dacia’s world sales and marketing director, claims these results. In the name of an obsession with always maintaining a “right price” for each model with “a lot of attention to costs”, of a correct positioning of the brand that has also been able to differentiate itself from Renault, of a design “that pleases”, of a technological equipment suitable for the request.



Dacia Duster

The rest is in the near future: “In 2024 we are focusing heavily on the new generation of Duster, in 2025 there will be Bigster (another C-segment SUV, ed), two other new models in 2026 and 2027”. He doesn’t say too much about the 2023 goal, “I won’t give numbers but I can say that if the European market grows as it seems, Dacia will grow a little more than others, because the brand is already in line with consumer expectations”. The only cloud on the horizon is the “supply chain, which remains difficult”, ie the availability of microchips to meet demand.

Martinet recounts how much its customer is more loyal than others to the brand in buying back and how attentive he is to the final cost of the car: “The demand for mobility at affordable prices in Europe remains high and for us this is an opportunity”. Dacia is the LPG champion (one out of four vehicles sold in Europe last year belongs to the Romanian brand), so the gas system will also be Euro 7 approved, a much-discussed regulation these days for which “however, we need certainties” .



Dacia Spring

The brand has changed its image by investing in its environmental impact – starting with the brand’s new colour, a shade of green called Liken Kaki – which means focusing on electrification, materials and recycling. On the first point, Dacia has so far been timid: in the price list there is the baby electric SUV Spring (the fourth best-selling zero-emission model in Italy in 2022) and only now has the first hybrid arrived, the five- and seven-seater Jogger with full hybrid system.

The point, says Martinet, is not the battery-powered technology, which is already entirely available in the group, but how to maintain the famous “fair price”: “Dacia aims for the essential, but the difficulty lies in what it is and in what it is not. Our daily work is centered on respecting and updating the promise to the customer to always give the best relationship between quality and price. This is why it is much more difficult to say no on the essentials than to say yes”.