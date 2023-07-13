‘Succession’ Leads Emmy Nominations Amid Strike

Successionthe series of HBO about a family’s fight for their media empire, was nominated for 27 premios Emmyleading the annual race for the highest awards in the television industry.

As has been customary of late, HBO, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., stood out among the big networks, with three productions leading the nominations, including The Last of Us y White Lotus. Four Succession actors were also nominated for their starring roles.

Succession: why do we like it so much?

Succession, the great candidate to stay with the majority of the Emmys.

The nominees were announced Wednesday morning, though many unknowns remain about this year’s ceremony, which will air on Fox on September 18. Hollywood writers have been on strike since May 2, which means that the annual gala will not have the participation of the writers if their contractual dispute is not resolved by then.

In addition, a contract between the movie and television studios and the Screen Actors Guild, a union that groups thousands of actors, expires Wednesday night. If the actors go on strike, they may not even attend the ceremony or promote their own productions.

The return of McCarthyism to Hollywood

the comedy of ABC Abbott Elementary and the series of fx the bear they also earned nominations. Both chains are owned by the Walt Disney Co. Abbott Elementary, above a downtown public school, has been a winner before. The creator and lead, Quinta Brunson, was also nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy. The Bear, about workers at a Chicago family restaurant, was in the running for its first season.

Also nominated were the British football comedy Ted Lassoof the streaming division of Apple Inc., and Only murders in the buildingde Hulu.

All the 2023 Emmy nominations

BEST DRAMATIC SERIES

“Andor”.

“Better Call Saul”.

“The Crown”.

“The house of the dragon”.

“The Last of Us”.

“Succession”.

“The White Lotus”.

“Yellowjackets” .

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”.

“Barry”.

“Jury Duty”.

“The Bear”.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

“Only Murders in the Building”.

“Ted Lasso”.

“Wednesday” .

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Beef”.

“Black Bird”.

“Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

“Daisy Jones & The Six”.

“Fleishman is in Trouble”.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” .

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Bill Hader, “Barry”.

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” .

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”.

Rachel Brosnahhan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary.

Natashaa Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

Ortega said, “Wednesday .

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”.

Kierann Culkin, “Succession”.

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”.

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” .

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Jefff Bridges, “The Old Man” .

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”.

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” .

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” .

Sarah Snook, “Succession”.

Sharonn Horgan, “Bad Sisters”.

Kerii Russell, “The Diplomat”.

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Taronn Egerton, “Black Bird”.

Evann Peters, “Dahmer-Monster: The Historia of Jeffrey Dahmer”.

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Michael Shannon, “George y Tammy”.

Steven Yeun, “Beef”.

Kumaill Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales” .

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MOVIE

Lizzyy Caplan, “Fleishman is in Troubles”.

Dominiquee Fishback, “Swarm”.

Rileyy Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”.

Jessica Chastain, “George y Tammy”.

Ali Wong, “Beef”.

Kathrynn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”.

ED