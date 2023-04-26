Home » Sudan Army: Former Autocrat Is In Military Hospital
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s military announced Wednesday that former autocrat Omar al-Bashir is being held at a military hospital, making its first official statement on his whereabouts since the outbreak of fighting in the capital Khartoum sparked doubts about its location.

According to the army, al-Bashir, former Defense Minister Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein and other former officials had been transferred to the Aliyaa military hospital before fighting broke out across the country on April 15.

Al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019 amid a popular uprising. Both al-Bashir and Hussien are wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the Darfur conflict.

