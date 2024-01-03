Home » Suddenly ‘Friends’ has disappeared from Netflix (but you can solve that with one simple trick)
Suddenly ‘Friends’ has disappeared from Netflix (but you can solve that with one simple trick)

© Photo12 via AFP

Every year there is panic about ‘Friends’ disappearing from Netflix. This time it really seems to have happened. At least on the Dutch version of the platform, the sitcom can no longer be found.

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM

Anyone who types Friends into the search bar will be in for a nasty surprise at Netflix. The popular sitcom about six friends in New York no longer appears among the options. Normally the streaming service announces the disappearance of series, as was briefly the case last year. Not this time. Strikingly, The big bang theory is also untraceable. Prequel series Young Sheldon is still available. (Read more below the Twitter posts)

If titles disappear, it is because Netflix has not renewed the licensing agreement. To renew it, they take various factors into account, such as the popularity of a series or film in a region and the costs, but also whether the rights are still available. Coincidentally, from next year in the summer, HBO Max will be available in our country, which owns the rights for Friends in various countries. It is not yet known what their offer will be.

See also  Dicky Cheung responded to traveling with a mysterious woman: it was Qian Guowei's wife and child_illegitimate daughter_long hair_daughter- Sohu

Loophole

If you can’t miss the series, there is a loophole through which you can still follow the nostalgic adventures of Monica, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel on Netflix. Go to manage your profiles and change your language to English. The only disadvantage is that you no longer have Dutch subtitles. And that equally applies to The big bang theory. (eadp)

