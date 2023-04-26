Suddenly, the Mandarin version of “Slam Dunk” was taken off the shelves!iQIYI Responds to… | Everyjing.com

Each edited section refines the source

On April 25, a number of Weibo netizens reported that the Mandarin version of “Slam Dunk” on the iQiyi platform has recently been taken off the shelves, and the official reason displayed on the page is due to copyright reasons. iQiyi responded to the first financial reporter, saying,The Mandarin version of “Slam Dunk” was removed from the shelves due to operational adjustments。

According to Weibo netizens, the Mandarin version of “Slam Dunk” has been off the shelves in Shanghai since 2018, and it was only taken off the shelves in other regions last night. Regarding the reasons for regional differences in this regard, as of press time, iQiyi has not yet responded.

iQIYI withdraws the Mandarin version of “Slam Dunk” Members can still watch the Japanese version

Recently, the movie version of “Slam Dunk” directed by the original manga author Takehiko Inoue brought the contest between Shonhoku High School and Sanno Industry to the screen. According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, as of 11:40 on April 26,The box office of the film “Slam Dunk” has reached 417 million。

It is precisely because of the release and popularity of the movie version of “Slam Dunk”, many netizens re-purchased iQiyi membership, revisiting the drama version of the animation,However, this time it was suddenly removed from the shelves, and the iQiyi official did not give specific solutions.。

The “Slam Dunk” animation was introduced to China in 1995, and it was broadcast on major TV stations after being dubbed in Chinese. It has become a basketball enlightenment and youthful memory for a generation. The Chinese and Japanese TV versions of “Slam Dunk” are copyrighted by iQiyi. at present,After the Mandarin TV version is taken off the shelves, iQIYI members can still watch the Japanese version。

In 2015, iQiyi invested heavily in big IP and innovated payment models. In January of that year, iQiyi reached a cooperation with Japan’s Toei Animation and purchased more than 100 animation theater works under the latter’s banner, including “One Piece”, “Dragon Ball”, “Saint Seiya”, “Slam Dunk”, “The Beauty of Light” Girl”, “Sailor Moon”, “Flower Fairy”, “Digimon”, “Golden Kashu”, “Jin Tian – Juvenile Case Book”, “Meteor Garden”, “Dr. IQ”, “Ala Lei”, “King Kong War God”, “GS Beauty God”, “Hell” Teacher”, “Galaxy Railway 999”, “Space Pirate Harlock”, “Little Witch DoReMi”, etc. On August 15, these copyrighted animation works were officially launched on iQiyi.

In addition, iQiyi has also increased investment in sports copyrights and self-produced drama content, which has resulted in high costs.

The number of members has reached 120 million

According to the financial report, in terms of member data, as of December 31, 2022,The number of iQiyi members increased to 120 million, with a net increase of 10 million in the fourth quarter. “In the fourth quarter, according to Yunhe statistics, our drama market share reached the highest in history. During the same period, our membership revenue, operating profit, operating cash flow and free cash flow all broke historical records. In addition, the scale of subscription members was The net increase in the fourth quarter exceeded 10 million.” said Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQIYI.

However, while the number of membership subscriptions has increased, iQiyi has also been caught in disputes over membership rights.

On December 16, 2022, iQiyi announced that the continuous monthly subscription of gold VIP will increase from 22 yuan to 25 yuan, and the continuous seasonal subscription will increase from 63 yuan to 68 yuan. Since 2020, the iQiyi membership fee has been raised several times. At the same time as the price increase, iQiyi also restricted member accounts, allowing up to 5 devices to log in for the same VIP account, and the same iQiyi VIP account only supports 2 devices to watch at the same time.

In January of this year, iQIYI began to restrict the screen projection function. Previously, gold VIP members supported projection with the highest resolution of 4K. After the restriction, they can only choose the lowest resolution of 480P. If you want to perform 4K projection, you must purchase a platinum VIP membership. This topic sparked widespread discussion, and some users even took iQiyi to court.

On February 20th, iQIYI officially issued a VIP member function adjustment statement stating that for iQIYI gold VIP members who are still in the subscription state, the screen projection service with 720P and 1080P resolution will be resumed.

Achieved full-year profit for the first time Remarkable results in cost reduction and efficiency increase

On February 22, iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) released its unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The financial report shows that in 2022, iQiyi’s total revenue will reach 29 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 5%under non-GAAP, the company’s net profit was 1.3 billion yuana net loss of 4.5 billion yuan in the same period last year, turning losses into profits year-on-year,And achieved full-year profit for the first time. Before that, from 2018 to 2020, iQiyi’s net losses were 9.1 billion yuan, 10.3 billion yuan, and 7 billion yuan respectively, with a total net loss of 26.4 billion yuan in three years.

According to China Business News, “iQIYI’s profit this year is more due to cost reduction and efficiency increaseWhether it can make long-term profits in the future depends on the continuity of the hot content and the improvement of operating efficiency. said a person in the film and television industry who did not want to be named.

The long-form video industry seems to have entered a new stage, and the pursuit of development quality and investment efficiency is the main theme of the current long-form video industry. To get out of the quagmire of blindly pursuing traffic and exchanging losses for the market, reducing costs and increasing efficiency, increasing revenue and reducing expenditure have become the main means of major platforms.

The industry believes that iQiyi can achieve its first full-year profit,Mainly due to its cost reduction and efficiency increase. The financial report shows that in the case of a decline in total revenue, iQiyi’s revenue cost in 2022 will be 22.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19%, and iQiyi’s content cost will be 16.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 20%. , management costs and R&D costs were reduced by 27% and 32% respectively.

Gong Yu said in the “Letter to Investors” previously published: “iQiyi’s strategic goal is to ‘reduce costs and increase efficiency, increase revenue and reduce expenditure, and achieve a balance of profit and loss at the operational level’, and clearly shifted the strategy from ‘market share priority’ Change to the goal of ‘profit first’. On the one hand, focus on the main business, cut or shrink non-core businesses, and reduce non-essential investment. On the other hand, focus more on increasing investment in head original content, reducing investment and low input and output This greatly improves the efficiency of content investment.”

According to public data, content is still iQiyi’s biggest expense, and its investment in original content in the past two years has been close to 20 billion yuan. As an important part of the cost of revenue, iQiyi’s content cost for the whole year of 2022 will be 16.5 billion yuan. In the future, iQiyi will consider using AI to reduce costs.

Gong Yu said that iQIYI uses virtual production technology to help the industrialization of film and television content shooting. Virtual production is not affected by regions, weather, etc., and the same set of virtual assets can be reused for multiple project shooting, which can pre-stage post-production work. , to shorten the production and launch cycle.

edit |Duan Lian Gai Yuanyuan Du Hengfeng

proofreading|Cheng Peng

The daily economic news is synthesized from China Business News, China Business News, Jiemian News, Everyjing.com, public information, etc.