Suicide Silence – Remember… You Must Die

Origin: USA

Release: 10.03.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 39:36

Genre: Deathcore

The California deathcore pioneers of Suicide Silence should by now be familiar to most people. So it’s not surprising that a multitude of eyes and ears are on their latest release Remember… You Must Die are directed. We can look forward to brute riffs and bone-breaking breakdowns.

After the intro Remember… join the five Americans You Must Die straight nails with heads. From the very first second, no eye stays dry, no part of the body remains motionless and no home furnishings remain intact. One can imagine why this is so HERE listen If you are looking for a demanding fitness program, you can stick with it, because Capable of Violence (N.F.W.) is suitable both as a sound system for unrestrained moving of furniture and for running training for the 100 meter world record. The same applies to Fucked For Life, which also offers passages that you like to shout along with after a beer after your workout. At Kill Forever the name says it all and you don’t have to say more about this song.

Aggression therapy at its finest

Reading these lines, some might get the idea that the album could become monotonous or boring in any way, because, too God Be Damned and Alter Of Selfthe HERE was released, like the previous numbers, left no stone unturned. The fact is, however, that this is exactly how you want it and the overall package is very coherent. Contrary to all trends, they don’t allow themselves a breather on the remaining numbers either by incorporating some kind of acoustic-clean-vocal babble, but simply smack the listener directly in the mouth over the entire running time. With the jackhammer. The motto is always faster – harder – further. That’s exactly how deathcore has to be, and anyone who says otherwise has never loved the genre.

Conclusion

Even if Suicide Silence in today’s deathcore scene they can almost be seen as a game of old men Remember… You Must Die who invented it. Deathcore in its purest form that encourages you to dissect everything around you. It’s just nice that something like this is still being manufactured today. 9/10

Line Up

Eddie Hermida–Gesang

Chris Garze – guitar

Mark Heylmun – guitar

And Kenny – Bass

Ernie Iniguez – drums

Tracklist

01. Remember…

02. You Must Die

03. Capable of Violence (N.F.W.)

04. Fucked For Life

05. Kill Forever

06. God Be Damned

07. Alter of Self

08. Endless Dark

09. The Third Death

10. Be Deceived

11. Dying Life

12. Full Void

