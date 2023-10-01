Summer high school baseball finals. I went to Koshien to support my alma mater![Kotaro Inai Blog]

We are sorry for the inconvenience. How are you doing?
The other day, I went to Koshien to support my alma mater in the summer high school baseball finals!
I am deeply moved that my alma mater made it to the finals of Koshien.
It was my first time watching a baseball game, but I became passionate about cheering as I watched the players collide in spirit.
And to my surprise, my alma mater won.
I’m overwhelmed with emotion just being able to witness such a historic moment.
It became a good memory of this summer.
And on September 30th, it has been decided that he will appear at the Girls Awards as a men’s non-no model.
My first show event in my life.
I’m nervous, but I’m also looking forward to it.
I hope I can show a different side of myself than usual.
It’s still hot, but I’ll take care of my health!
Well then!