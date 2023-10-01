Home » Summer high school baseball finals. I went to Koshien to support my alma mater![Kotaro Inai Blog]
Entertainment

by admin
We are sorry for the inconvenience. How are you doing?

The other day, I went to Koshien to support my alma mater in the summer high school baseball finals!

I am deeply moved that my alma mater made it to the finals of Koshien.

It was my first time watching a baseball game, but I became passionate about cheering as I watched the players collide in spirit.

And to my surprise, my alma mater won.

I’m overwhelmed with emotion just being able to witness such a historic moment.

It became a good memory of this summer.

And on September 30th, it has been decided that he will appear at the Girls Awards as a men’s non-no model.

My first show event in my life.

I’m nervous, but I’m also looking forward to it.

I hope I can show a different side of myself than usual.

It’s still hot, but I’ll take care of my health!

Well then!

