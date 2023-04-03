Berlin is a city with lots to see and do all year round. Especially in summer, the capital of Germany really comes to life and then offers numerous opportunities to be fashionable – because fashion plays an important role in the capital.

Fashionable on the move – the street styles

Fashion is a mirror of the times and of society. With its eventful history and cultural diversity, Berlin in particular has a lot of fashion potential. It is therefore not surprising that fashion plays an important role in Berlin. The Berlin street style is now so well known that it is copied and worn by people from all over the world. Especially in summer you can discover not only unusual clothing but also a wide variety of shoe styles on the streets. From pumps, sneakers and low shoes to casual sandals, you can find everything. In warm temperatures, it is particularly advisable to use the latter. Fashionable women’s mules with platform heels are popular shoe models and well represented. This means you are not only comfortable on summer days, but also very modern.

The platform mules with cork footbed are suitable for a wide variety of occasions and can be combined with other items of clothing in a variety of ways due to the large selection of colors and models. At the same time, they are extremely practical in summer because they can be put on and taken off quickly. Ideal if you want to cool off in the water on a hot day. Thanks to the comfortable cork footbed, the shoes are ideal companions even on longer shopping tours or walks through Berlin.

Beer gardens, roof terraces and open-air events

In addition to the fashion highlights, Berlin is also known for its open-air events. There are numerous open-air events almost every day, which become a crowd puller in summer. These are ideal for presenting your own looks and finding new inspiration. Those who want to go out with friends in Berlin in the evening also have many opportunities to do so outdoors. The numerous beer gardens and beach bars are best suited, where visitors can feel like they are in the middle of the city and by the sea. Ideal for summer looks.

Those who don’t feel like crowds and loud hustle and bustle will find an ideal alternative on the city’s roof terraces. From here you can watch the sunset in a relaxed manner. There you will find peace and the best place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and spend time together with friends.

spend time in the countryside

If you want to escape the pressure of looking good in summer, spend time in the countryside. Even in the big city there are many opportunities to spend time in nature – without having to walk long distances. Even for Berliners there are many places that they may not have seen before – even if they have lived in the city for many years. These places are particularly interesting if the crowded zoo or overcrowded meadows in Schillerpark should not be an option.

These places invite you to relax from everyday life and stress or to take a simple walk. This includes, for example, the Leisepark near Prenzlauer Berg. The old cemetery is now overgrown and offers a unique experience that not many Berliners know about. Alternatively, there are also the meadows around the Lietzensee. Shielded by large, old trees, there is a quiet oasis in the middle of the city that invites you to relax in summer.

Author: Fsb – Photos: elxeneize/123rf.com