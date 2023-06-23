Summer in music at the Montreux Jazz Festival

Listen to the audio version of the article

The summer of the festival is progressing towards full speed. The noble Montreux Jazz Festival opens, now in its 57th edition, with 400 concerts in the space of two weeks, with wonderful evenings on the shores of Lake Geneva; and a diversification of great interest in the musical and entertainment offer, presenting from the stars to the musicians of tomorrow. Puglia delle Murge is the theater for the 19th edition of the Locus Festival: from the dazzling white of the lime of the trulli to the very clear pink color of the stone of Trani, from the transparencies of blue of the Adriatic and Ionian seas to the green countryside of the luxuriant Valle d’Itria. The Latin Festival returns to Milan, an immersion for a month in Latin American music and culture.

Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux

From 30 June to 15 July the 57th Festival, one of the most famous, with more than 400 concerts on 11 stages, and DJ sets, screenings, jam sessions, pool parties. The inaugural concert in the great Stravinski Auditorium sees Tom Odell and Simply Red, followed on the 1st by Bob Dylan, on the 3rd by Lionel Richie, on the 6th by Iggy Pop, on the 9th by Jacob Collier, on the 13th by Pat Metheny, just to name a few. But then there’s the Jazz Lab, which features younger musicians; the Lake House which is open until 5am; La Coupole with dj sets; the American-style jazz club The Memphis, with its jam sessions until 5; the Super Bock Stage, which is basically a beer garden; the most emerging trends are at Lisztomania, while the more intimate electro-pop environment is at Terrasse Ibis Music.

Trani (BA)

On the 27th in Piazza Duomo Simply Red opens the Italian tour by inaugurating the 19th Locus Festival, which continues until 1st September. Also this year the sound itinerary of the festival will unfold through various special locations in Puglia. If, as always, the heart will be in the squares and farmhouses of Locorotondo (BA), the historic site of the Locus as well as its driving force, the special concerts touch, in addition to Trani, places such as the seafront of Bari and the historic center of Fasano, along the costa dei trulli. Among the musicians, Herbie Hancock, Robert Plant, Roy Ayers (only Italian date), Sigur Rós, Jeff Mills, Sun Ra Arkestra, The Comet is Coming, Ezra Collective, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Fatoumata Diawara, Lady Blackbird, Louie Vega, Makaya McCraven, 2 Many DJs, Ada Oda, Catu Diosis, Louis Baker, Wu-Lu, Congo Natty; and the Italians Baustelle, Verdena, Bud Spencer Blues Explosion, Gianluca Petrella and Cosmic Renaissance, LA NIÑA, Ninos Du Brasil, Tonico 70 and Banda Maj.

Milano

From 30 June to 29 July, the Milano Latin Festival, dedicated to music, dance, food and Latin American culture, returns to Assago in the ATM car park in Viale Milanofiori. Among the main concerts, July 2 – Ricardo Montaner, 7 Arcangel, 8 Gente de Zona, 9 Lali, 11 J Balvin, 13 Prince Royce, 15 Nicky Jam and Manuel Turizo, 20 Ozuna, on the 21st Tito Nives, on the 23rd Jowell & Randy.

