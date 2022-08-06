The “Summer Colorful” art exhibition hosted by Xuantong Classroom was launched on August 5. Lu Jie, a member of the Shandong Artists Association, a painter, Liu Jianling, the vice president of the Painting and Calligraphy Association of the Jiangsu Writers Association, a national first-class fine arts Teacher, senior arts and crafts artist, director and member of the Chinese Yanhuang Culture Research Association Tai Shuwen, etc. participated in the exhibition.

Tai Shuwen is constantly exploring the field of culture and art. The exhibited works are his new “Chinese” landscape works that he yearned for during the epidemic. It implies the inner logic of painting like a person. He is not limited to being a painter, but is a bigger picture. Art creation in the space, creatively combining history, painting, arts and crafts, architecture, decoration, as well as Chinese classical art and modern craftsmanship.

Lu Jie’s works have participated in national competitions and won many awards. They have been included in calligraphy and painting collections, documents and collections. In July 2021, they will be evaluated as Chinese national gift painting and calligraphy works by the Chinese State Guest Rewards Calligraphy and Painting Evaluation Committee. For artists, he integrates his own insights into the creation of art, which is unique.

Liu Jianling has made great achievements in the field of calligraphy and painting, and his works have won many awards. In August 2014, he was selected for the 2nd World Youth Olympic Games Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition and won the Outstanding Work Award. In 2017, he won the 17th National “Lushan Cup” Painting and Calligraphy Competition. In 2018, he won the gold award of the 6th National “China Dream Cup” Painting and Calligraphy Competition and was awarded the title of Outstanding Artist of the Chinese Dream, and won the special gold award of the 18th National “Lushan Cup”. Anniversary. In 2019, China Post published the stamp collector’s edition of “Calligraphy and Painting: Liu Jianling’s Calligraphy and Painting Works”, and won the honorary titles of master of Chinese art heritage, leader of Chinese calligraphy and painting brands in the new era, etc. In addition to calligraphy and painting creation, he has good attainments in photography. , won the National Gold Award. His published work “Liu Jianling’s Calligraphy” was prefaced by the famous writer Su Tong, and the famous calligrapher Yan Gongda inscribed the title of the book. The social impact is far-reaching.

The exhibition will be on display until August 12th. At that time, famous artists from all over the world will bring their art works to the scene. They will use their pen and ink to show the greatness of Shenzhou and the 1.4 billion Chinese sons and daughters who are not afraid of foreign enemies and work together. , the works are fascinating. Among the more than 100 works on display, the artist’s works have distinct artistic themes, one stroke, one painting, one scene and one object.

Lin Xi, the participating artist and founder of Xuantong Classroom, said that calligraphy and painting works are an effective carrier to build consensus and serve the society, and also the deep friendship that artists care about and give back to the society. meaning.



