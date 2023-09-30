Summer memories, zero. Did you change your hairstyle?[Mitsuharu Moriya Blog]

Please allow me to apologize first.

In summer, it was too hot to go anywhere.

So, I don’t have any particularly interesting stories!lol

However, I ended up cutting off my hair, which I had been growing out since the end of last year. I also liked the perm.

I really didn’t want to leave anything behind, but when I cut it, it looked so clean, and I loved it! I try to believe that. It’s easy to make all-backs and regents!lol

I don’t have any good photos of my hair after I cut it, so I’ll post one from when I let it grow out!

Come to think of it, this year the lingering heat will continue for quite a long time, and the hot days will continue to linger, so let’s take care of our health. Health first!

See you soon! !

