Summer Queen fromis_9 will release a regular album with 10 songs today- 中文网

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 5th, according to Korean media reports, the summer queen fromis_9 will release an official album today, and the new album will contain 10 songs.

According to the news, fromis_9 will release the first regular album “Unlock My World” at 6 pm today (5th) and return to the music industry, joining the summer melee. It is reported that this is the first comeback of the group fromis_9 after the 5th mini-album “from our Memento Box” was released in June last year, and fans are looking forward to it.

It is reported that this new album contains 10 songs including various genres, showing the wide musical range and different musical styles of the group members, and also invited famous musicians to participate in the production, improving the completion of the song .

In addition, the group’s new album “Unlock My World” expresses that they do not integrate themselves into the vision and ideals of others, but face the wider world with the “true me” without embellishment and frankness. Starting from the lonely and lonely side that has never been revealed until now, he will convey to the audience the courage and ambition to break through the deadlock and move forward.