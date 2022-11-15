Original title: “Summer Reappearance Another Horizon” PV3 released in January next year

“Summer Reenactment Another Horizon” PV3 released in January next year

In this PV, the original character of the original author Yasushi Tanaka, and the idol “Kogushiba かおり” from Hitoshima will be served as CV by Yui Ogura.

Koyushiba かおり is an idol well known to the nation. He lived in Toshima, Japan when he was a child, but moved to Tokyo due to his parents’ work. Originally, she was very introverted, but because she longed for a certain woman, she participated in the idol audition in order to change herself. I have a deep affection for my hometown, Hitoshima, and I don’t miss out on donating to my hometown tax every year (the hometown tax is a taxation system in Japan, and it is a “golden tax system” that is similar to donations without mandatory requirements.)

The original work “Summer Reappearance” is a manga serialized by Yasuji Tanaka in 2017. The stage of the story is set in Hito Island, Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture. It tells the story of the protagonist Ajiro Shinpei who returned to his hometown to attend the funeral due to the death of his childhood sweetheart Xiao Zhouchao. A series of bizarre stories that followed.

The game version of “Summer Reappearance Another Horizon” is based on the animation “Summer Reappearance” and provides 6 routes of dynamic reinterpretation.

