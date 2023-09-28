Summit between the Government and social organizations for camping in Neuquén

The provincial government, through the Ministry of Social Development, called on the organizations that have been carrying out the project since the first hour of this Wednesday the camp in the center of Neuquénin claim of social aid and assistance to picnic areasamong other requests.

The meeting between the Executive and the groups arrives after the eviction order that the prosecutor’s office issued earlier and that was not fulfilled. The measure of force, which covers a good part of Argentina Avenue, pcaused traffic delayson a day marked by the visit of the Minister of Economy and official candidate, Sergio Massa.

The minister of the area, German Chapinoexplained in various media that, to carry out the meeting, the organizations were required the lifting of the cut and the transfer of the claim to the boulevard that divides the central street.

The groups, grouped in the FOL, however, announced that if they do not obtain responses from the Government, the camp “will continue until tomorrow morning» and will be repeated next week for 48 hours.

Camp in the center of Neuquén: what happened with the eviction order

“The organizations We answer that we are staying.”briefly indicated the members of the social groups that started a camp this morning on Argentina Avenue after the efforts failed. with the Ministry of Social Development in procuring food for snack bars and school cafeterias.

The notice of evictiongon of the prosecutor of the case Paula González, qwho asked the staff of the first police station of Neuquén, to proceed with the eviction. The police headquarters informed the occupants to stop occupying the public road at 3 p.m. (with a one-hour deadline from the notification) and informed them that according to the police finding, there were about 850 people on the street. people, 68 tents, 4 gazebos and 5 chemical toilets.

From the commune, The complaint was filed directly with the prosecutor’s office this morning. In the presentation, which according to what was reported from the commune, was directly established before the chief of prosecutors Pablo Vignaroli, it was demanded that “he please carry out the measures he considers appropriate to prevent and put an end to the crime.” from the cut of the main avenue of the city, between Belgrano and San Martín.

The Front of Organizations in Fight (FOL), made up of 6 social groups, determined that it will not clear the place. According to the former councilor César Parra, member of the Polo Obrerothe request for continuity of the 740 jobs in masonry works for public places, payment of programs and of merchandise for snack bars included the claim to mayor Mariano Gaido of lots in a number close to 2,000 that “compromised the organizations,” said Parra.

The communal chief, for The moment the camp started, I was in Plottier, where he participated in the launch of Sergio Massa’s presidential campaign in the area, along with the union organizations that coordinated the proselytizing event.

The measure of strength was announced several days ago, after efforts in the Legislature, in the bishopric of Neuquén and in the city’s Ombudsman’s Office because lThe leaders did not obtain responses from provincial officialson the provision of products and the renewal of the 740 works positions due this week.





