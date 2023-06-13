summit in the senate in electoral key

Cristina Kirchner, Sergio Massa and Wado de Pedro met on Tuesday in the office of the Vice President of the Nation, where they held a brief meeting, according to different parliamentary sources. The meeting took place one day before the term expires in the electoral justice to register the fronts and alliances, and eleven days after the closing of the lists with a view to the Paso on August 13.

The Minister of Economy entered the National Senate after four in the afternoon. He had previously presided over an official act at the General Pacheco Ford plant, in which an investment of 600 million dollars was announced to manufacture a new version of the Ranger truck.

Massa arrived at the meeting after having made two things clear last Saturday, at the Frente Renovador congress: the FR’s belonging to the ruling party and the decision to “sign up for the Paso”, despite insisting on the advisability of agreeing on a candidate only.

The Minister of the Interior is among those who followed Cristina Kirchner’s advice to “take command of marshal” and has been exercising the movements of a candidate. On Sunday night he traveled to Tucumán to hug Governor Jaldo and Juan Manzur, after the electoral beating inflicted by Peronism (more than 20 points on Juntos por el Cambio and almost 50 on Bussi, Javier Milei’s candidate). Today street signs were seen with the slogan “Wa-Wa-Wado; presi-presi-presidente”, in a game with the difficulty to speak of the Minister of the Interior. Despite all this deployment, no one around him has confirmed his candidacy.

Wado de Pedro and Sergio Massa left the Senate after five in the afternoon and there was only silence from their press offices. Neither did the press release anything about the vice president.

The Minister of Economy and Máximo Kirchner, a political leader of La Cámpora and head of Buenos Aires Peronism, shared an official mission to China. The political ties between the two ended up constituting a pole within the ruling party.

On May 25, as in previous public appearances, Cristina Kirchner ratified her decision not to be a candidate, as she announced last December, after being convicted (at first instance) in the Highway trial. Her followers await a sign regarding the candidacies. On that occasion, De Pedro, Massa and Máximo appeared with the vice president in the guest box.

Cristina Kirchner, in her speeches, reaffirmed that the ruling party must promote a review of the agreement with the IMF. Minister Massa will soon travel to Washington to negotiate advances of the funds agreed upon in the agreement with the multilateral credit organization to increase the reserves. From the Senate, the management of the Minister of Economy is watched with special attention.

The secrecy about the meeting in the Senate contrasted with different versions about possible ruling party candidacies, among them, the one that insists with Axel Kicillof leaving his re-election aspiration from Buenos Aires, to be placed at the top of the presidential formula.

In this decisive stretch ahead of the PASO, different stars seem to be aligning themselves with the ruling party. The CGT, an authoritative voice within Peronism, spoke out this afternoon in favor of unity, a position that the league of governors had also set a week ago, demanding “a single list”, ruling out the internal bid.

The Board of Directors of the CGT issued a statement in which it called for “unity to build victory.”

“Unity, Responsibility, Federalism and a more egalitarian Country Project to succeed”, said the CGT in the letter in which it urged to “confront an IMF that seeks a fierce adjustment”, a point insistently claimed by Cristina Kirchner.

“UNITED so that the dispute is against the opposition for the future of the Homeland and not between Peronists for the pieces of a defeat,” says the CGT.

The cegetista leadership, until now, has not been able to stand behind any of the pre-candidates of the ruling party. Pablo Moyano, a member of the triumvirate that leads the CGT, gave his support to Daniel Scioli days ago. Héctor Daer, very close to President Alberto Fernández, has not spoken for now, while the third Secretary General, Carlos Acuña, recently participated in a dinner presided over by the gastronomic Luis Barrionuevo, in support of Wado de Pedro.

This Wednesday the alliances and parties that will compete in the Paso are formalized before the electoral justice. It is not ruled out that there could be a change of nomenclature in the ruling party to replace the seal “Frente de Todos”.