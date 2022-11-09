[Epoch Times, November 09, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) On November 8, Carina Lau posted a group photo with Hong Kong stage drama creator Huang Qiusheng and other artists on Facebook, with the caption: “” 2 Er 22 ART “The script is good, the actors are good! The laughter and applause are continuous!” (click to see the photo)

“ART Er”, starring Huang Qiusheng, Chen Shuyi and Zhu Pakang, was performed 15 times in August 2021 and received rave reviews. Although Huang Qiusheng laughed at the curtain call after the last show, saying that this was his personal farewell work, but he left the stage for just one year, and “2 Er 22 ART” returned with honor.

This time, the three leading actors are on the same stage again. Huang Qiusheng will continue to play the aerospace engineer Marc, Chen Shuyi will continue to play the dermatologist Serge, and Zhu Pakang will continue to play the Yvan who is about to get married and has just changed from clothing to stationery salesman.

According to “Hong Kong 01”, the play will be performed 14 times at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts Opera House from October 28, 2022. Although Hong Kong only allowed 85% of the audience’s attendance due to the epidemic, the show is still hard to get a ticket. However, Chen Shuyi was diagnosed with the virus the day before the performance. Huang Qiusheng, who is also the producer and artistic director, announced the transfer of the actors, saying that Chen Shuyi could not perform due to the epidemic, and director Zhang Mingyao would temporarily take over.

In the first show, Zhang Mingyao replaced Chen Shuyi. In less than 24 hours, he completed the nucleic acid test, modeling preparation, line recitation, familiarity with the stage position and technical rehearsal, and finally successfully completed the performance with Huang Qiusheng and Zhu Pakang. Huang Qiusheng said that he may not be able to switch roles like Zhang Mingyao, and he praised the other party for his greatness.

Carina Lau and Huang Qiusheng once co-starred in the “Infernal Affairs” series of films, and the two, who have rarely worked together since then, are very happy to meet this time. From the photos posted by Carina Lau, it can be seen that she not only watched the performance, but also took a friendly photo with Huang Qiusheng, the main creator of “2 Er 22 ART” and other artists in the background.

Carina Lau wore a woolen coat with a number of gold and silver jewelry, dressed elegantly; Huang Qiusheng, who had not had time to remove her makeup, was smiling and was obviously very happy that her old friend Carina Lau came to join in.

Some Hong Kong media commented on “2 Er 22 ART”: the lines are exquisite, the climax is stacked, the plot twists and turns, and the ending is unexpected. In addition to making people think about the mystery behind “ART” and “er”, the play also inspires the audience to find different “colors” on a “white painting”. In the continuous laughter and applause of the audience, it also caused a huge ideological impact.

Huang Qiusheng once said at the curtain call after the performance on November 4: “We watched two plays at the same time on this day. The one on the stage was “2 Er 22 ART”, and in reality it was “The Courage of Hong Kong Stage Creators”. No wonder Carina Lau When posting a group photo, he praised: “2 Er 22 ART” has a good script and good actors! The laughter and applause continue!”

Many netizens praised Carina Lau’s support for Huang Qiusheng and thanked her for helping to promote “2 Er 22 ART”. And when a little pink said that Huang Qiusheng, who had been banned by the CCP for a long time, was a “Hong Kong independence” element, netizens supported Carina Lau “without fear of little pink going on an expedition.”

Responsible editor: Yang Ming