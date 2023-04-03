On the evening of April 2, Sun Haoyue’s 2023 Piano Solo Concert World Tour premiered at the Beijing Concert Hall. The 12-year-old pianist Sun Haoyue joined hands with the Beijing Symphony Orchestra to performthe famous conductor Zhang Bingbing led the baton, presenting the classic works of music masters such as Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Chopin and Xian Xinghai to thousands of audiences.

The superb playing skills, rich expressiveness, and delicate and sensual sound quality fully demonstrate the talent and enthusiasm of this young musical boy far beyond his peers and his enthusiasm for pursuing dreams. The whole performance can be described as extremely exciting.





Sun Haoyue is currently studying in a public middle school in Beijing. He has a wide range of interests and hobbies, and his spare time is rich and colorful. He is proficient in skating, skiing, horse riding, golf, chess, and playing drums. He is also good at raising various rare fish and geckos.The pursuit and love of music is the shining track of his growth in life, and the richness of cultural education has given him a broad perspective to perceive the world, but this also allows him to pay far more than Multiple efforts of peers.

Sun Haoyue’s unexpected encounter with music stems from his family enlightenment. Both parents love music, and since the day he was born, he has been accompanied by the sound of the piano at home, which planted the seeds of dreams in his young heart and opened the key to the door to the palace of music.

At the age of seven, Sun Haoyue learned the piano from teacher Ren Yan, a pianist living in Germany. While taking care of his studies, he used his spare time to practice piano efficiently for two to three hours a day. This hard-working and fulfilling time with the piano has been hard and fulfilling. There have been coquettish crying in childhood, and sometimes irritability in adolescence, but Sun Haoyue always sticks to his original intention and never stops. His calm and focused character makes his piano Skills are improving day by day.

Whenever the hands are danced, the musical notes overflow slowly along with the black and white keys, and everyone gives warm applause and applause, this is the most exciting and enjoyable moment for Sun Haoyue. His extraordinary musical talent also shines continuously in the beating of his fingertips, leading him to step on the world stage step by step.

At the age of nine, Sun Haoyue passed the tenth level of the Chinese Musicians Association’s examination, and at the age of twelve, he has already won dozens of awards in global piano competitions. Including the 2nd Russian Enlightenment International Performing Arts Competition, the 2nd Spanish Franz Liszt Center International Piano Competition, the Serbian “Le Man Vineyard” Music Competition, the American Classical Young Musicians Award, the 3rd French Music Competition, etc. And has been invited to perform overseas many times.

Especially in the 11th Italian Commemorative “Giuseppe Raccitti” International Music Competition, won the special prize and bonus, and the judges commented “Very good stable technique. Stylistically great interpretation for his age.”

The 2023 Piano Recital Global Tour is not only Sun Haoyue’s debut stage to show himself, but also a dream palace for improving piano performance skills and perceiving classic music art.With the widespread attention from all walks of life, once the reservation channel for the Beijing Railway Station premiere was opened, thousands of tickets were sold out in just two days. This made Sun Haoyue extremely happy and at the same time feeling a lot of pressure. The first solo concert had to bear such a large audience, and at the same time he had to memorize the music score for an hour and a half, with nearly ten thousand notes. The concerto of a professional symphony orchestra cannot be flawed.

As a student in a public middle school, I have to get up for school at 6:30 every day, and immediately start practicing piano after school. The hard work is self-evident. In order to present the best performance effect, Sun Haoyue increased the amount of training in terms of technical running and strength control, and at the same time combined exercise and fitness to improve his endurance and lung capacity.

It is such years of refinement and sublimation that allow Sun Haoyue to depict the colorful music world in his heart with a dedicated attitude throughout the process of playing freely and freely, and present great works one after another with perfect interpretation. in front of the audience.





The concert has been carefully arranged in terms of repertoire design. The performance repertoires are all treasures of world classical music, which are full of dreams and lyricism of romantic music, and interpret the order and rationality of classical music.One-third of them are the works of Mendelssohn, the “master of lyrical landscape painting” of romanticism. His romantic, elegant and positive music style has a high compatibility with Sun Haoyue’s personality traits. Beethoven and Chopin classics that must be played by performers. The overall structure is divided into the first half of the piano solo and the second half of the concerto with the symphony orchestra. While pursuing and restoring the contemporary flavor and artistic connotation of the work, it further enriches the level and appeal of musical expression.

As the opening prelude, “Rondo of Caprice” is an important work of Mendelssohn’s early creation, reflecting the beautiful world in the heart of the young Mendelssohn, full of infinite longing and yearning for musical dreams. For Sun Haoyue, who has just started on the same musical journey and is just in full bloom, no matter in terms of thought or emotional expression, this song is as tailor-made.

The elegant and deep melody in the first half of the whole work is intertwined with the youthful sunshine and dexterous light movement in the second half, which is an extremely test of the control and expressiveness of playing. Sun Haoyue’s elegant and flexible hands are like a naughty musical elf, jumping and dancing in the listener’s thoughts along the slowly rising melody, fully showing the lively and enthusiastic characteristics of the rondo, and bringing dreamlike music enjoy.





The subsequent “Moonlight Sonata” is one of the most familiar piano pieces in the world. Its unpredictable emotions touch people’s hearts, and it demonstrates Beethoven’s strong musical style of fighting against fate. Sun Haoyue perfectly blends the theme, emotion and plot together with a calm posture, and surprises the excellent music effect with his superb performance skills.It is worth mentioning that on the night of the performance, Sun Haobo, who is Sun Haoyue’s biological brother and also a junior fellow student of the “Ren Jiaban”, gave a full set of Beethoven’s “Pathetic” sonatas as an assistant guest.

Sun Haobo has a very high musical talent. At the age of nine, he passed the tenth level of the Chinese Musicians Association Examination, and at the age of eleven, he has won more than forty global piano competition awards. At the same time, he studied the bassoon with Yang Bo, the chief bassoon teacher of the China Philharmonic Orchestra, and is now a member of the Shijia Primary School Orchestra.

This pinnacle masterpiece of Beethoven’s piano sonata is both a challenge and an experience for Sun Haobo. With his solid performance skills and profound emotional expression, he vividly interprets the power of unremitting struggle and passion for passionate pursuit of the music, and his rolling performance Like thunder from a distance, it hits the hearts of the audience with its vigorous and endless sound stream.





The last piece in the first half is Chopin’s “Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor”. The brisk and clear rhythm and the sharp contrast between strength and weakness make the piece extremely dramatic and conflicting, requiring complex techniques and profound Supported by musical understanding.

Sun Haoyue’s spiritual performance is like a dialogue with Chopin across time and space. Sometimes it is passionate and unrestrained, and sometimes it is clear and quiet. The rich and colorful dynamic changes make the melody more colorful. It presents the essence of the song gorgeously, and instantly catches the audience’s heartstrings with its strong appeal and expressiveness.





As the highlight of this concert, Sun Haoyue performed Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor and Xian Xinghai’s Yellow River Concerto in cooperation with the Beijing Symphony Orchestra led by the famous conductor Zhang Bingbing in the second half. One of the youngest players to play with a professional symphony orchestra. Although it is the first time to cooperate with a symphony orchestra, Sun Haoyue is full of confidence, maintaining full communication and dialogue with the conductor and the orchestra throughout the process, showing a calm and relaxed performance state.





“Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor” is a culmination of Mendelssohn’s superb creative techniques. The three movements are structured like a single movement, full of romantic and strong musical color, and it is a rare handed down classic in the field of concertos.

The first movement is a concise cadenza. With the cooperation of the orchestra, Sun Haoyue constructs a vibrant preface with brilliant and loud chords, presenting a theme full of youthful vitality and sparks of life in the bright and splendid development. ;The second movement is like a lyric poem. The main performance of the cello is beautiful, affectionate and very moving. Advance, Sun Haoyue appeared in the third movement with vigor and vitality. The melody of rushing down and rushing up, in the mutual competition with the orchestra, bloomed a hymn of youth in the heart with a jubilant climax.Sun Haoyue’s unique musical temperament coincides with Sun Haoyue’s sensibility, and won warm applause from the audience with his genius-level musical interpretation and mature atmosphere in overall control of music.





“Yellow River Concerto” has a unique significance in the selection of music. Mr. Xian Xinghai once traveled from Shanghai to study in Paris, France alone with a musical dream. In this global tour, Sun Haoyue will also come to Paris, France, to pursue the brilliant footsteps of Xian Xinghai, play this piece of extraordinary significance to the Chinese people, and achieve a two-way journey of art and growth. It can be said that Sun Haoyue’s love for Mr. Xian Xinghai A heartfelt tribute.

The “Yellow River Concerto” condenses the essence of the cantata in the form of a concerto. The music is majestic, the tone is concise and powerful, and it vividly shows the positive musical power. The second movement “Ode to the Yellow River” symbolizes the Chinese people’s passionate ode to the Yellow River. Under the melodious rendering of the cello, Sun Haoyue narrates the long history of the Yellow River with his eloquent performance, full of magnificence, boldness and deep passion; the fourth movement The movement “Defend the Yellow River”, with a short and solemn brass music leading to the theme of combat, Sun Haoyue, with his powerful explosive power, bursting out grand sound power and layered timbre texture, formed one after another with the cooperation of the orchestra. Pentium momentum.

The theme melody of “The East Is Red” that appeared in the second half was magnificent and heart-warming, pushing the atmosphere of the scene to its climax. At the end of the song, there was prolonged applause from the audience, and the audience stood up and waved to the stage. Sun Haoyue, the conductor and the symphony orchestra bowed to the audience in batches, and the stage echoed with each other.









The wonderful performance is still unfinished. Amidst the thunderous applause and loud shouts of the audience, Sun Haobo took the stage again and played “Spring” full of vigor and vitality.The melody like flowing clouds and flowing water, the cheerful and jumping notes are as refreshing as the spring breeze blowing on the face, making people inadvertently think of the fresh breath of spring. Sun Haobo perfectly interpreted the song with his delicate playing skills and rich emotions.









In particular, under the leadership of teacher Ren Yan, all the students and parents of “Ren’s Class” also came to cheer for Sun Haoyue.After the curtain call of the concert, Sun Haoyue presented the flowers that had been prepared to her teacher and took a group photo to thank her for her careful training and teaching over the years. This teacher-student friendship that goes hand in hand with dreams, in the inheritance and continuation of the fingertips, blooms the warmth and power of music.









Sun Haoyue’s 2023 Piano Recital Global Tour was initiated and organized by Transmedia International Enterprises Inc., Canada, and was organized by China Beijing Sangxia Shenzhou Yuanchuang Culture Media Co., Ltd., France Zénith Communication France, TheBLANC Art Space in the United States, and Beijing Sun brothers music co-host.

With Sun Haoyue’s 2023 Piano Recital Global Tour officially starting, the follow-up will be held at Les Invalides in Paris, France on June 5, at Carnegie Hall in New York, USA on June 11, and in Vancouver, Canada on June 24. Top symphony orchestras from all over the world perform together.

In addition, small music exchanges will be held in various performance cities, participation in charity activities, visits to professional venues and exchanges with local musicians. We have different languages, but we need a common voice. The charm of music is more than that-let the world hear the piano sound of Chinese teenagers, let us look forward to it together!



