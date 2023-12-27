Sun Kil Moon – Mindy

by Oliver on December 16, 2023 in Single

Mark Kozelek and the ease of being (in) love: For Mindy leaves the eccentric who has disappeared from widespread awareness Sun Kil Moon beyond the Quiet Beach House Nights Groove through the lounge.

„I love you Mindy“ Kozelek is only too happy to repeat again and again in a lethargic, lively sing-song King Krule-Vibes – to dozing guitars, a gentle, relaxed beat and nonchalantly strumming piano: a pleasantly carefree, easy-going declaration of love (to a life after Caroline?).

Catchy and soulful, there is even a restrained funk touch that oscillates in the soulful warmth of harmonious backing vocals.

Which actually doesn’t fit the current MO of the Stream of Consciousness Grantler.

More specifically: the influence of the Hungarian band Amoeba has a very pleasant effect. What to expect in the case of Acacia Tree and Hungarian Lullaby yes already via This Is My Town could convince. Which is why the remaining material from the joint sessions between the two parties would be only too happy to be presented. For the time being, the catchy tune – too good to be conceived as a joke – sticks with stubborn informality.

﻿

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

