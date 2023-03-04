Nervous to Flythe next secretly released and quite grandiose single from Sun Kil Moon within a year, ranks in almost every respect with the through The Doorbells are Ringing and Black Perch trodden path.

Actually goes Nervous to Fly even a little bit further in that it has the beautifully spread patience of the two previous numbers, which already started at early Sun Kil Moongracefulness, whose feeling for melodic catchiness without obtrusive penetrance is not “only” embellished again with the female backing voice accompaniment, but whose presence gives even more space and presence.

In other words: While the soft and clear, sparkling, pleasantly repetitive, undulating guitar patterns drive calmly to Kozelek’s engaging (less speaking than really more) vocals (!), Mary Graham no longer only explores the harmoniously caressing corners of support – the 56-year-old musician allows the singer not only moments of the almost equal duet but also briefly the limelight.

What stylistically fits wonderfully – and for the time being also represents the consistent, self-confident zenith of the current evolutionary stage of Kozelek – but ultimately it is above all the Achilles heel of Nervous to Fly revealed: if the single Kozelek (or his fictitious, literary self?) considering family perspectives as a big, protective Brother graciously takes center stage and gets Graham cheering in high spirits, then that also has an unpleasant, latent cringe aftertaste.

At the latest as soon as the prancing finale grumbles and shifts the emphasis, this is only a conditionally serious blemish: Nervous to Fly enchants as an unlikely catchy tune full of subversive little hooks and a contemplative depth effect. So the renaissance of Mark Kozelek continues, at least musically.



