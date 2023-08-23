Sun Kil Moon – Watermelon Peperomia

von Oliver

23. August 2023

It is now clear that all the singles released in the past year and a half by Sun Kil Moon collected as an album under the banner Quiet Beach House Nights be published – including the new advance release Watermelon Peperomia.

Still gets Watermelon Peperomia for the sake of completeness, also his individual meeting, although for long stretches only business as usual can be reported: Kozelek plucks his guitar repetitively to a worn, sad, musing melody and reports with a somewhat tearful intonation for almost seven minutes that he has little this time words, but many emotions (which is counteracted both by the little variable presentation and the length of the text).

He sometimes allows himself to be supported by several voices – and later, after almost half the number and a gentle change of fingering, lets these harmonies over the outlined one with a little cocky lethargy Modest Mouse-Reference grow wobbling to the psychedelic oscillating collagen chorus. This resolution is then also the trump card of Watermelon Peperomia, which provides for the specific rounding up of the final score.

Although the journey to get there could definitely have been shortened, this is actually the most serious negative point of a beautiful, solid number that again does not reach the level of the best younger numbers that are now on Quiet Beach House Nights landed, but Kozelek’s form curve is holding steady.

So let’s see what the remaining (but already found online) pieces True Friends as well as Quiet Beach House Nights and how convincingly the entire work, composed of qualitatively ambivalent material, works in the larger context of the album.

