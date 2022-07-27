Recently, Sun Li’s sister Sun Yan shared a group of outing photos on social platforms. In the photo, she appeared without makeup, dressed casually, with a bunch of twisted braids to show her agility, and her facial features were exquisite and temperamental. Her skin is in good condition under the camera, and looking at her appearance, she is indeed somewhat similar to Sun Li.

She left a punch-in photo at the beautiful place, and took a close photo with her peers, and used a trendy Internet catchphrase “Run” as an accompanying text.

It is reported that Sun Yan will participate in the college entrance examination in 2020, and successfully entered the 2020 Nortel Performance Experimental Class with the 21st place in the performance major of Beijing Film Academy, and is a classmate with Yan Xujia, Zhou Qi, Xia Meng, Zhang Zifeng, etc.

Earlier, some netizens posted a photo of a suspected sister Sun Li and exposed her Weibo. Through analysis, netizens identified her as Sun Li’s half-sister.

There have been media reports that Sun Li has a very good relationship with her sister. As long as she is in Shanghai, she will often take her sister out to play, and her sister’s education expenses have always been borne by Sun Li. Sun Li also made no secret of her love for her sister in an interview, and also praised her beautiful appearance. Sun Li also said that her sister is a school tyrant, and she is very happy and proud of her.

Original title: Sun Li’s younger sister after 00 posted photos of going out to play without makeup and has outstanding temperament

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling