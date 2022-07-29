On the evening of July 28, Sun Li posted on Weibo that she and Deng Chao traveled in Xiamen together. She said that the two went to the night market and ate a lot of delicious food. At the same time, she also teased that she was a professional who loved being jealous for 100 years and brought a bottle of vinegar with her. shop.

On the evening of the 28th, Sun Li shared the experience of visiting the night market with Deng Chao on Weibo, revealing that they went to the Xiamen Night Market to eat Nanchang Mixed Noodles. Food. In the photo, the two people are dressed in simple and casual clothes, with bags in their hands and watermelons in their arms, so they are very grounded.

Sun Li shared her daily life:

We went to the night market the other night

When I came to the Xiamen Night Market, I actually chose to eat Nanchang mixed noodles, and it was a chain store. Is it not creative at all, hahahaha

Of course, we also ordered a lot of other things, sesame cakes, stinky tofu, glutinous rice…

As a professional who has been jealous for 100 years, I also brought my own vinegar to the night market, accompanied by every delicacy.

