The 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards is in full swing. Young actor Sun Shuaidong was also invited to participate, which attracted great attention from the guests. It is said that Sun Shuaidong has a perfect fit with the suit.

Ning Hao, Wu Jing, Huang Xin, Li Xuejian, Du Jiang, Zhou Dongyu, Cao Baoping, Duan Yihong, Chen Halin, Xu Jiao, Hou Jingjian, Li Yixiao, Lou Yixiao, Yu Sha, Li Shaohong, Liu Zhibing, Qixi, Ren Dahua, Yi Hong, Zhang Zilin, Yan Danchen, and Sun Shuaidong appeared one after another, which can be said to be splendid. As a well-loved young actor, Sun Shuaidong’s development over the years is obvious to all. He has brought “Mi Le’s Perfect Summer”, “Let’s Live Up to the People”, “The Last 58 Days”, “The Stars Are Full of Stars”. You” and many other excellent film and television works. Each work brings a touch from the heart to everyone.

Not only that, Sun Shuaidong has also spared no effort to practice public welfare undertakings on the road of public welfare over the years. In 2021, Sun Shuaidong will participate in the “Silver Age Guardian Program” of China Social Welfare Foundation, special activities on Mother’s Day, and won the China Internet Public Welfare in the same year. The summit awarded the Silver Age Guardian Program the title of “Love Promotion Ambassador”. Receiving this honor can be said to be a recognition of Sun Shuaidong’s public welfare career.

And this time, at the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards, Sun Shuaidong also shot a set of photo shoots in pink suits, with colored pencils, embellished with colorful colors. From this set of photo shoots, we can see the youthful warmth of Sun Shuaidong. , is simply not enough to see.

In an interview, Sun Shuidong said: I am very happy to come to the 35th Chinese Film Golden Rooster Awards. I have met many senior teachers here, and I have learned a lot in the process of communicating with you. I hope to bring my own works to come next year. See you again here. On the road of film and television in the future, I will make persistent efforts to present more excellent film and television works for you.

