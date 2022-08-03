Original title: Sun Yizhen’s “real figure” is exposed!Pregnant belly magically disappeared, elegant white robe exposed goddess in excellent condition

Reporter Wu Ruici/Comprehensive Report

South Korean actress Son Ye-jin announced her pregnancy in June. She is currently raising a baby. She still occasionally goes out to work, take a walk, and share her daily life through her IG account. Recently, the advertiser she endorsed released the latest video. She was wearing an elegant white robe. Although she was pregnant, her complexion was still very good. The pregnant mother was in super good condition, causing fans to exclaim “Are you pregnant?” ”, “Superiorly maintained.”

▼Sun Yizhen’s latest advertisement exposes the current situation of raising a baby. (Picture / Retrieved from YouTube)

Sun Yizhen has recently endorsed a medical beauty brand. She is rarely seen in the camera, wearing a pure white flowing dress, like a goddess in Greek mythology, descending like a goddess in Greek mythology, bringing moisture and rain to the arid land. , and brought it down to her whole body, but she is pregnant, and she can hardly see her pregnant belly from the camera, even her complexion is very ruddy, and the beauty of the goddess is still the same. After the advertisement was exposed, it immediately attracted a large number of netizens. .

After the "Crash Landing CP" couple held their wedding in March, they first went to the United States for their honeymoon. Hyun Bin's latest movie "Confidential Alliance 2" will be released in September. Sun Yizhen is now mainly focusing on raising her baby. After she got married, she moved into her husband Hyun Bin's house. She often posted about her daily life in cooking on IG. A few days ago, Hyun Bin appeared in public with a slightly stronger figure than before, and was accused of being "happy and fat.", and she took her dog for a walk on the 2nd, and posted a photo of the clear sky, which attracted attention on a comfortable daily basis.

