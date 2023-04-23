Home » Sundae School officially launched its first fashion show in New York | Hypebeast
Sundae School officially launched its first fashion show in New York

Korean fashion brand Sundae School landed its first fashion show in New York on April 20, took over The House of Cannabis in Soho, and showcased its latest streetwear collection “Let There Be Light” under the leadership of founder/creative director Dae Lim , pay tribute to this colorful big city.

The series is carefully crafted by the Sundae School’s all-Korea design team. It draws inspiration from New York’s rich landmarks, street scenes, and culture. Through extreme aesthetics, splicing techniques, destructive details, and bold choices of materials, it gathers gorgeous, street, and Adjectives such as retro and avant-garde interpret the impression of the local melting pot; in addition, the series also supports the Korean roots of Sundae School and incorporates traditional Hanbok elements. For example, the mesh dress of Look 2 echoes the silhouette of Hanbok Chima (한복치마) .

Overall, this season celebrates cannabis culture and the joie de vivre that NYC brings to life, with LOOK 9’s cannabis bikini, a Bong designed in collaboration with flan, and LOOK 12 inspired by the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once The inspired “hot dog fingers” gloves are particularly eye-catching, and interested readers may wish to scroll down to learn more.

