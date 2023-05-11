Home » Sungmin will appear on a music program this week to showcase his new song “Lovesick” and look forward to receiving a warm response! _Trot_Morning_YouTube
Entertainment

Sungmin will appear on a music program this week to showcase his new song “Lovesick” and look forward to receiving a warm response! _Trot_Morning_YouTube

by admin
Sungmin will appear on a music program this week to showcase his new song “Lovesick” and look forward to receiving a warm response! _Trot_Morning_YouTube

Original title: Sungmin will appear on the music show this week to present the new song “Lovesick” on stage and look forward to receiving enthusiastic responses!

Screenshot of Sungmin’s “Lovesick” MV

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Sungmin who released Trot Single on May 10 will appear on various music programs and bring new songs to the stage.

Sungmin will appear on MBC’s “SHOW! Starting with “Music Center”, he will appear on various music programs such as SBS “Inkigayo” on the 14th and SBS FiL·SBS M “THE TROT SHOW” on the 15th, and show the stage of the title song “Lovesick”, expecting a hot response.

The title song ‘Lovesick’ is a Latin-style trot song that combines witty lyrics expressing love and a chorus with an addictive melody. Sungmin’s refreshing singing and cheerful performance will be shown through the music program.

In addition, Sungmin will appear on KBS1TV’s ‘Morning Forum’ which will be broadcast live on May 15th. Not only will he tell the candid talk about Trot’s singer’s debut, but he will also show the stage of the recorded song ‘Eri’, which is expected to attract attention.

In addition, Sungmin will release the ‘SUIT DANCE’ content video of the title song ‘Lovesick’ through the YouTube 1theK Originals channel at 5 pm today (11th).Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Leipzig Book Fair 2023: The 6 most beautiful readings for lovers of poetry

You may also like

Maserati celebrates farewell to the V8 and the...

who wins the race against inflation

Institute: Bovaglio tried several changes with Columbus in...

Giorgio Armani, in Piacenza the honorary degree in...

The default of the United States would have...

Was Daft Punk in Buenos Aires? The enigma...

Camino a Santiago 2023: 10 gymnasts from Cordoba...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

ϲģ鳧 WMD ԭѪӴֿ˼ù˾ AMMT – midifanǹע

OroArezzo at the start. Exports in the district...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy