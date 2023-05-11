Sungmin will appear on a music program this week to showcase his new song “Lovesick” and look forward to receiving a warm response! _Trot_Morning_YouTube

Original title: Sungmin will appear on the music show this week to present the new song “Lovesick” on stage and look forward to receiving enthusiastic responses!

Screenshot of Sungmin’s “Lovesick” MV

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Sungmin who released Trot Single on May 10 will appear on various music programs and bring new songs to the stage.

Sungmin will appear on MBC’s “SHOW! Starting with “Music Center”, he will appear on various music programs such as SBS “Inkigayo” on the 14th and SBS FiL·SBS M “THE TROT SHOW” on the 15th, and show the stage of the title song “Lovesick”, expecting a hot response.

The title song ‘Lovesick’ is a Latin-style trot song that combines witty lyrics expressing love and a chorus with an addictive melody. Sungmin’s refreshing singing and cheerful performance will be shown through the music program.

In addition, Sungmin will appear on KBS1TV’s ‘Morning Forum’ which will be broadcast live on May 15th. Not only will he tell the candid talk about Trot’s singer’s debut, but he will also show the stage of the recorded song ‘Eri’, which is expected to attract attention.

In addition, Sungmin will release the 'SUIT DANCE' content video of the title song 'Lovesick' through the YouTube 1theK Originals channel at 5 pm today (11th).

