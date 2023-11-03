Home » Sunn O))) – Evil Chuck​ / ​Ron G. Warrior
Entertainment

Sunn O))) – Evil Chuck​ / ​Ron G. Warrior

by admin
Sunn O))) – Evil Chuck​ / ​Ron G. Warrior

by Oliver on October 28, 2023 in Single

Evil Chuck and Ron G. Warrior: Healthy O))) bow to Chuck Schuldiner and Ron Guardipee with a new double A-side single (physically only released exclusively and limited via Sub Pop).

A tribute that Shoshin Duo Greg Anderson (Electric Guitar, Amplifiers) and Stephen O’Malley (Electric Guitar, Amplifiers, EMS VSC3) do not take them a millimeter out of their established territory, but at most closer to the ascetic core of their being (exposed without collaborators).
But little surprise Business as usual On the one hand, it’s obvious anyway when you’re dealing with the best band in the genre. And on the other hand, this is from Chris Fullard at sound checks in January 2023 (in Rialto Theatre Tucson and the Metro Music Hall SLC) recorded material is interesting simply because of its astonishingly compact, direct form, including a distilled total playing time of less than 12 minutes – although, conversely, less exhausting and fulfilling than conventionally spread out material Healthy O)))-pieces.

While (which is too short at the front and back) Evil Chuck the majestic, bestial sound, as unmistakably characteristic as making stomach walls vibrate, rather than in slow motion – no, in the context of this band, in really immediate time lapse! – rattling rearrangements at some point add ever more oppressive, subversive astral textures for a Lovecraftian ambience, thereby creating a haunting suspense Ron G. Warrior The modulated frequencies, on the other hand, almost rumble and vibrate with catchy motifs: if so Healthy O)))-„Singles” should give, then exactly like that!
Ultimately, the result as a whole is almost too snappy and brief, which is precisely what makes the pieces both paradoxical and acceptable in their Achilles heel. In any case, the fan appreciates it anyway. And the two musicians who died too young of cancer – Death-Legend Chuck Schuldiner and Greg Andersons Brotherhood– Buddy Ron Guardipee – an atmospheric memorial will also be erected.

See also  2023 Sanremo Music Festival - midifan: We focus on computer music

Evil Chuck/Ron G. Warrior von SUNN O)))

Print article

You may also like

Shakira Surprises Fans at Carlos Vives Concert in...

Ruiz (ad Mango): «The jackets created with Boglioli...

Thom Browne: Celebrating 20 Years of Iconic Style...

ARMORY, KÜENRING, ACID BLADE

Italian Musician Massimo Baruffaldi Dies of Heart Attack...

“The Book of Solutions”, all the creativity of...

Columbia Collaborates with “Star Wars” for the Launch...

Satan´s Fall – Destination Destruction – Album Review

Euphoria Fans Disappointed as Third Season Premiere Delayed...

UNDERCOVER and fragment design Unveil Joint Capsule Collection:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy