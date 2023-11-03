Sunn O))) – Evil Chuck​ / ​Ron G. Warrior

by Oliver on October 28, 2023 in Single

Evil Chuck and Ron G. Warrior: Healthy O))) bow to Chuck Schuldiner and Ron Guardipee with a new double A-side single (physically only released exclusively and limited via Sub Pop).

A tribute that Shoshin Duo Greg Anderson (Electric Guitar, Amplifiers) and Stephen O’Malley (Electric Guitar, Amplifiers, EMS VSC3) do not take them a millimeter out of their established territory, but at most closer to the ascetic core of their being (exposed without collaborators).

But little surprise Business as usual On the one hand, it’s obvious anyway when you’re dealing with the best band in the genre. And on the other hand, this is from Chris Fullard at sound checks in January 2023 (in Rialto Theatre Tucson and the Metro Music Hall SLC) recorded material is interesting simply because of its astonishingly compact, direct form, including a distilled total playing time of less than 12 minutes – although, conversely, less exhausting and fulfilling than conventionally spread out material Healthy O)))-pieces.

While (which is too short at the front and back) Evil Chuck the majestic, bestial sound, as unmistakably characteristic as making stomach walls vibrate, rather than in slow motion – no, in the context of this band, in really immediate time lapse! – rattling rearrangements at some point add ever more oppressive, subversive astral textures for a Lovecraftian ambience, thereby creating a haunting suspense Ron G. Warrior The modulated frequencies, on the other hand, almost rumble and vibrate with catchy motifs: if so Healthy O)))-„Singles” should give, then exactly like that!

Ultimately, the result as a whole is almost too snappy and brief, which is precisely what makes the pieces both paradoxical and acceptable in their Achilles heel. In any case, the fan appreciates it anyway. And the two musicians who died too young of cancer – Death-Legend Chuck Schuldiner and Greg Andersons Brotherhood– Buddy Ron Guardipee – an atmospheric memorial will also be erected.

Evil Chuck/Ron G. Warrior von SUNN O)))

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

