The debut album Sonnata – complete with a row of small formats draped around it – has already made an impression on the sludge scene, and an illustrious guest list for that Sunrot-Second work The Unfailing Rope attracted.

As on the debut in 2017, as well as the meeting of Sunrot with Ides four years later, this time Scot Moriarty (also responsible for the album recordings) is a guest: in the roaring, bickering heaviness of Trepanationwhich displays an ascetic snottiness, as if carrion Eyehategod drag stoic riff cascades to the reciting spoken word: “This is hell/ This pain/ It’s everywhere/ In everything/ It’s too much/ And I can’t bear it any longer“.

Which, by the way, also includes the nihilistic fatalism that is cultivated on the content level, which after phases of psychological problems, from which frontman Lex Alex Nihilum no longer lets himself be chastised so fatefully, is also given. “This is our choice/ We can choose something else“ It says later in the maniacally erupting Gutter, in which NOLA puke Bryan Funck appears, in order to throw the poison balls at each other in the best song of the record until the pushing number starts shooting at crust hardcore and the groove mat swings neck-breaking, and then in the elegiac song of Silver Godling– Partner Emily McWilliams goes into a spherical trance. Patricide whirls its storms even closer in Thou-Sew with epic gesturing edge, though Pig Destroyer-keyman Blake Harrison is responsible for an “additional noise” that is relatively unspectacularly assimilated by the overall impact.

Incidentally, it is these songs with registered features that are next to the overly long showpiece Tower of Silencewhich, after its ambient introduction, aims for an atmospherically deep, melancholic despair and catatonia, show most clearly while The Unfailing Rope then that certain something and the brilliant flashes of inspiration are missing – also because the big picture seems a bit immature: Descent turns the reception into the darkness of harsh noise by means of an overture coming from the past, lets mystical ambient fumes sizzle, but is like the intermezzo The Cull or the Alec Baldwin afterburn Love – what a symptomatic title for the Closer as the guiding star of self-determination! – just a mood binder that you will hardly head for (from a purely genre-technical point of view without any significant original or original weight) away from the context, while, however, unique The One You Feed Pt. 2 does not go beyond the sludge standard: The Unfailing Rope The finishing touches are missing here and there, but the collected material once again makes a good impression.

