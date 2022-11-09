100 classic cartoons have 4K restorations.

In October last year, Xigua Video and Volcano Engine released the “Classic Medium Video 4K Restoration Plan”, announcing that 100 classic animations will be restored in the next year. Recently, the two sides announced that this plan has been completed, and the series of animations has been launched on Watermelon Video and Fresh Time TV, and users can watch it for free.

“The 4K restoration not only improves the clarity,” said the person in charge of Xigua Video. “Rejuvenating the classics and better protection and inheritance is the meaning of restoration.”

Restoration brings a classic back to life

It is understood that the partners of the restoration plan include Shanghai Fine Arts Film Studio and CCTV Animation Group. Looking at the restoration film list in the Watermelon Video App, you can find that these animations were created from 1955 to 2011, and the types include ink films, decoupage films, puppet films and cartoons. Among them, there are early Chinese animation works such as “Shepherd’s Flute”, “Pig Bajie Eats Watermelon” and “Havoc in Heaven”, as well as well-known modern cartoon series such as “Journey to the West” and “Shuke and Beta”.

In the 1920s, animation artists represented by the Wan brothers created early Chinese cartoons. In the more than 80 years since then, Chinese animation has gradually matured and won many awards at international film festivals. It is known as a unique “Chinese school” that uses the modeling concepts and painting techniques of traditional Chinese arts such as paper-cutting, puppets and other folk crafts to create animation films.

These classic animations embody the ingenuity and wisdom of the older generation of animators, and condense the memory of history and the power of culture. However, affected by factors such as shooting conditions, film storage, and damage during use, there are widespread image quality problems of varying degrees, including low definition, low fluency, color distortion, and flaws, which are difficult to satisfy people’s viewing experience today.

4K restoration can be a direct way to better pass on the cultural heritage that is endangered due to various reasons.

Technology helps cultural heritage

In recent years, through deep learning and other AI technologies, it has become possible to greatly improve the quality and efficiency of old film restoration. According to the Volcano Engine Multimedia Laboratory, in the restoration of 100 classic animations, technical means such as super-resolution, intelligent frame insertion, and color enhancement were used to improve the resolution and fluency of old films, supplemented by manual restoration, and finally Let the old film rejuvenate, and revisit it again to feel the changes in the details of the scenes and characters.

Despite AI technology, restoring classic old movies is still a tedious and difficult task, and the biggest challenge is to preserve the artistic style and aesthetics.

Comparison before and after the 4K restoration of the ink animation “Little Tadpoles Looking for Mother”

For example, “Little Tadpoles Looking for Mother” is China‘s first ink cartoon, based on the images of fish and shrimp created by painter Qi Baishi, 62 years ago. According to the restoration team, “Ink films need to maintain a hazy artistic sense. During the restoration process, we repeatedly tested the tuning algorithm, removed some modules that had negative processing effects on ink special effects, and communicated closely with the film’s art teacher to ensure the true presentation. Artistic effect.”

After the 4K restoration, the audience can feel the rhythm and beauty of ink painting in the picture. Some netizens said, “Press the pause button anywhere, and it is a Chinese ink painting”.

Watermelon video “Little tadpoles looking for mother” ultra-clear repaired version comment area

Since the launch of hundreds of classic animations, it has attracted tens of millions of netizens to watch, and many viewers have revealed their age in the bullet screen, and generations of people have reminisced about their childhood in the animation world. Some viewers said in the comment area, “My dad watched this with me at home back then, but now my dad and I are watching this with my daughter.”

Mr. Cao, who was born in the 1970s, once took his children to watch the 4K restored version of “Havoc in Heaven” shown at the Beijing International Film Festival, he said, “I hope that my children will also like “Havoc in Heaven” that I liked, and because of this, they have an interest in the classic. If you are interested, go to read the original classics, and be influenced by the traditional spirit in the stories of ‘Treading the ups and downs into the road, fighting the hardships and starting again’.”

Classic audio-visual works are an important carrier of cultural heritage and valuable digital assets. In recent years, a number of domestic video platforms and professionals have launched repair actions, so that technology can give full play to its value in inheriting film and television art.

“We are delighted to find that the generation who grew up watching these classic animations is now accompanying their children to review the 4K restored version, and have new feelings and perceptions,” said the person in charge of Xigua Video.

