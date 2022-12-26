



SUPER JUNIORShared the emotion of singing “Celebrate” live with fans all over the world.

SUPER JUNIOR released a special video of ‘Celebrate’ on the official YouTube channel on December 21stcontinue to bring fans the content gifts of the regular 11th album.

“Celebrate” is the title song of SUPER JUNIOR’s recently released regular 11th album Vol.2 “The Road: Celebration”. This special video is the stage live of the world tour “SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA” held in Manila, Philippines last weekend, and it has attracted the attention of fans.

In the video, SUPER JUNIOR is wearing various clothes with flower patterns, exuding fashion charm, and the members standing side by side smiled and sang “Celebrate” while looking affectionately at the fans. The warm Baseline and the perfect harmony of the members in the synthesizer are a feast for the ears.

The title song ‘Celebrate’ is a song that expresses love and gratitude to those who have been around for a long time, and contains messages celebrating the journey during this time. In this regard, SUPER JUNIOR’s sincerity is expressed through the song, and the warmth is doubled.

In the “SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD in MANILA” concert, SUPER JUNIOR showed the stage of “Celebrate” and the song “White Love” included in this new album. It has received enthusiastic support from fans with its various performance compositions and performances. This raised expectations and curiosity about ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’, which will continue to be held in multiple cities.

SUPER JUNIOR ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top Album Chart in 21 regions around the world with its 11th regular album Vol.2 “The Road: Celebration”, and ranked No. 1 on the Hanteo Chart Weekly Album Chart in the third week of December. exert a strong sense of presence.

In addition, SUPER JUNIOR has built a solid and beautiful ‘The Road’ through its 11th regular album and its first face-to-face world tour in 3 years this year, and attention is being paid to what kind of image it will continue to show in the future.

In addition, SUPER JUNIOR will continue to give fans special winter gifts with various contents. On the 24th of this month, all 9 members will appear in the JTBC variety show “Knowing bros”, so stay tuned.

Further reading:



