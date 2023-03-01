variety show



SM Entertainment announced today that the men’s group Super Junior will cooperate with the Saudi Arabian Tourism Office to launch a new travel reality show “Knight of the Magic Lamp”. Such attention is enough to show their super popularity in the local area!

Super Junior dispatched 6 members Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. They will be transformed into 6 knights in the show. In order to find the magic lamp that can help people realize their wishes, they will find a magic lamp in the mysterious land of Saudi Arabia. Unforeseen journeys across the land.

(Source: SM Entertainment)

It is worth mentioning that this program is sponsored by the Saudi Arabia Tourism Agency. Super Junior held a solo concert “SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR “SUPER SHOW 7S” in JEDDAH” in Saudi Arabia in 2019, becoming the first group of Asian singers to start there.

At that time, the tickets were all sold out in less than 3 hours, and the ticketing website was even paralyzed for a while. They also received the largest advertising support in the world. Even the Saudi Arabian ambassador and his wife came to watch the concert in person, which made people really feel Super Junior. The hot popularity!

(Source: SM Entertainment)

(Source: SM Entertainment)

South Korea’s travel reality show has traveled to many countries in Europe, America, and Africa for many years, but it is rare to have the opportunity to film in the Middle East. This time, Super Junior’s travel show will show the breathtaking natural and cultural scenery of Saudi Arabia With a panoramic view, people have to look forward to it! Stay tuned for more news about the broadcast platform and time~

