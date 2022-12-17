Home Entertainment Super Junior’s 11th regular album ranked No. 1 on the iTunes top album chart in 21 countries and regions- 中文网
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 16, according to Korean media reports, the 11th regular album of the popular boy group Super Junior ranked first on the iTunes top album list in 21 countries and regions, and their popularity exploded.

According to the global music streaming platform iTunes on the 16th, Super Junior’s 11th regular album Vol.2 “The Road: Celebration” released the day before was released in Brazil, India, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, 21 countries and regions including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Paraguay, Philippines, Vietnam, Qatar, Japan, Mexico, Tunisia, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, and Chile ranked first. Including these, the new album has achieved good results in 11 regions in the world, ranking top 5 in the iTunes Top album charts in 29 regions, top 10 in 31 regions, and Apple Music. Not high enough.

It is reported that the title song “Celebrate” of the group’s new album also ranked No. 1 on the top single charts in Paraguay, Peru, and Saudi Arabia, and ranked No. 1 in 11 regions of iTunes. In addition, the special track “If only you” and “If only you” and the included song “White Love” entered the global top single charts respectively, showing their presence.

In addition, on the day of the release of the regular 11th album Vol.2, Super Junior released the live stage of “Celebrate” and “White Love” sung by 9 members through the comeback live broadcast. The world tour “SUPER SHOW 9:ROAD” will be held in Manila this weekend.

