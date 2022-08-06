Home Entertainment SUPER JUNIOR’s Manila concert is canceled, hoping for understanding from fans | SUPER JUNIOR | SUPER JUNIOR
Entertainment

SUPER JUNIOR’s Manila concert is canceled, hoping for understanding from fans | SUPER JUNIOR | SUPER JUNIOR

by admin
SUPER JUNIOR’s Manila concert is canceled, hoping for understanding from fans | SUPER JUNIOR | SUPER JUNIOR

Sina Entertainment News Label SJ announced that the SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR in MANILA performance has been cancelled.

Hello everyone, this is Label SJ.

The following are[SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9：ROAD in MANILA]related information.

First of all, the SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR- SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA, which was scheduled to be held today, was judged to be difficult to proceed normally after a long discussion between the host company and the members of Super Junior.

But for this performance, the members will meet and greet the fans who came to MANILA in person.

Fans with tickets please enter the performance venue at the specified time, and I hope fans will understand.

Matters related to tickets will be notified after the fact Thank you.

See also  Chu Shuanzhong's drama "Gu Wenchang" absorbs nutrients from the truth and blooms stage charm from zero distance_The audience_Life_Story

You may also like

The story of the zodiac dog

Beijing Film Festival One Piece series film list...

Constructing sincere and insightful online literary criticism

“Love you” swipe Wang Xinling successfully won the...

Yuan Quan and Huang Xiaoming joined forces to...

Besides Wang Xinling, what else do you remember...

A common problem in the era of Xianxia...

VVNK JANE PLUS A/W 2022 Fashion Statement for...

Cover benefits | Another “Wang Bang” “Tomorrow’s War”...

III VIVINIKO and VVNK JANE PLUS release the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy