Sina Entertainment News Label SJ announced that the SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR in MANILA performance has been cancelled.

Hello everyone, this is Label SJ.

The following are[SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9：ROAD in MANILA]related information.

First of all, the SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR- SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD in MANILA, which was scheduled to be held today, was judged to be difficult to proceed normally after a long discussion between the host company and the members of Super Junior.

But for this performance, the members will meet and greet the fans who came to MANILA in person.

Fans with tickets please enter the performance venue at the specified time, and I hope fans will understand.

Matters related to tickets will be notified after the fact Thank you.