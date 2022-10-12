On October 11, 2022, local time, at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, the United States , “Super Killer” Chloe Moretz attended the premiere of the new drama “The Peripheral”. On her personal account, she said, “New York, great week. Thank you to everyone who came to Comic-Con to join our crew. You’ll be seeing the Outer Bound in no time, it’s going to blow your mind. I love these people. Above and beyond.”

The future drama “The Peripheral”, based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson, will be created by the main creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and their production company Kilter Films and Amazon will jointly produce.

The script is set in a future America, where technology begins to subtly change society, and veteran Burton (Leno) is hired to do security work, but when his sister Flynn (Moretz) takes his place, Witnessed a suspected murder. The heroine discovers a hidden connection to a different reality, and her own dark future.

Scott B. Smith (Project Jedi, Ruins of Horrors) wrote the screenplay, he also executive produces, Vincenzo Natali (Westworld, Hannibal, Hybrid) directed.

Because she starred in a sci-fi movie, Super Killer’s latest costumes are all shiny silver.