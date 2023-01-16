Home Entertainment super strong! NCT DREAM’s cumulative album sales in 2022 will be 5.61 million copies – Xinhua English.news.cn
Entertainment

super strong! NCT DREAM’s cumulative album sales in 2022 will be 5.61 million copies – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
super strong! NCT DREAM’s cumulative album sales in 2022 will be 5.61 million copies – Xinhua English.news.cn

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 16, according to Korean media reports, the cumulative album sales of the popular boy group NCT DREAM in 2022 will be 5.61 million copies, which is a manifestation of popularity and appeal.

According to the report, NCT DREAM became popular in the first half of the year with the regular 2nd album “Glitch Mode” in March last year and the follow-up album “Beatbox” in May, and then swept the music industry with the winter album “Candy” in December, becoming the focus of 2022. .

On January 16, according to their company SM Entertainment, their cumulative album sales in 2022 reached over 5,616,000 copies (as of January 15).

Previously, NCT DREAM’s 2nd regular album “Glitch Mode” released on March 28 and the follow-up album “Beatbox” released on May 30 set records of over 2.095 million and 1.517 million respectively. The sales volume exceeded 3,612,000 copies, not only became the sales volume of 3 million copies for two consecutive times, but also refreshed its own highest sales volume again, proving its unscrupulous growth momentum.

In addition, NCT DREAM’s winter album “Candy” released on December 19 last year also sold more than 2 million 4,600 copies.

See also  IGN reviews the 12 best thrillers of all time - Movies - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Zhang Yu, Dou Xiao, Lei Jiayin and Zhu...

Enjoy the New Year by watching movies together...

When will the top scandal be updated? How...

Festa Aston Martin, a special model for 110...

A luxury called automobile – the Republic

The movie “The Wandering Earth 2” releases a...

80 big bags of popcorn, 30 boxes of...

The online drama “Choosing a King” started broadcasting...

“Elvis Presley” only daughter Lisa Marie Presley died...

The 80th Golden Globe Awards｜Michelle Yeoh was the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy