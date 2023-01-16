China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On January 16, according to Korean media reports, the cumulative album sales of the popular boy group NCT DREAM in 2022 will be 5.61 million copies, which is a manifestation of popularity and appeal.

According to the report, NCT DREAM became popular in the first half of the year with the regular 2nd album “Glitch Mode” in March last year and the follow-up album “Beatbox” in May, and then swept the music industry with the winter album “Candy” in December, becoming the focus of 2022. .

On January 16, according to their company SM Entertainment, their cumulative album sales in 2022 reached over 5,616,000 copies (as of January 15).

Previously, NCT DREAM’s 2nd regular album “Glitch Mode” released on March 28 and the follow-up album “Beatbox” released on May 30 set records of over 2.095 million and 1.517 million respectively. The sales volume exceeded 3,612,000 copies, not only became the sales volume of 3 million copies for two consecutive times, but also refreshed its own highest sales volume again, proving its unscrupulous growth momentum.

In addition, NCT DREAM’s winter album “Candy” released on December 19 last year also sold more than 2 million 4,600 copies.