Superbollo, towards farewell. Salvini: “We want to cancel a hateful tax and give oxygen to the market”

TURIN – Goodbye to Superbollo. It seems to be the right time. The Meloni government has promised to put a hand on micro-taxes, including the extra tax on the kw of cars over a certain power. Surcharge that in the 80s was associated with diesel cars. Then it was abolished, but in 2011 the return.

A measure hated by enthusiasts of high-performance cars. An important extra revenue, however, for the state. Now his days could be numbered, relieving the wallets of some motorists. The measure would form part of a package of tax cuts, such as the one on graduation. The Superbollo today affects all cars that have more than 185 kW of power. The owner is required to pay 20 euros for each kW above 185, thus reaching three-figure figures for the most performing. To give a concrete example, an Audi SQ7 Quattro Tiptronic which has a power of 373 kW (507 HP) must pay the additional tax on the threshold exceeding 185 kW, i.e. 188 kW: therefore the Superbollo amount to be paid is 3,760 EUR.

The tax is then deducted as the vehicle ages. “Finally! – declares the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani – as announced by the Deputy Minister Maurizio Leo, after 11 years, the car super-vignette is being dealt with, a tax that is as unfair as it is useless”. And he adds: “A big thank you – continues Sticchi Damiani – goes to the government from Italian motorists, for understanding how this supertax represents an anomaly whose only effect is to distort and depress the national car market, which – I recall – it includes, among other things, the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world. Its abolition will give back full freedom in the production and purchase of cars, without artificial limitations”.

A confirmation of the desire to cut the tax comes from the deputy prime minister and transport minister, Matteo Salvini: “Less taxes and oxygen for the automotive sector: while we are determined that Europe allows the use of biofuels for cars produced from 2035, thanks in agreement with the Mef of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti we want to abolish the super car tax. It means canceling a hateful tax, giving life to the market, effectively supporting a precious sector that involves – directly and indirectly – millions of families”.