SUPERGAU – Open Call 2025 – mica

For the third edition of the Supergau Festival in Salzburger Land, Pinzgau becomes a supergau. The deadline for all applications is February 12, 2024; the jury meeting to select the projects will take place in April. The selected artists will meet for their first residency at the end of May.

What is worst case scenario?

Supergau is an imaginary landscape, a primal cultural landscape! Supergau is temporarily limited and, during the festival, is placed like a second level over the existing topography of one of the five Salzburg districts (Flachgau, Lungau, Pinzgau, Pongau, Tennengau). *

Supergau is freed from the supposed dominance of the city with its programmed cultural spaces, freed from city museums, theaters, cabarets that have to be filled with the target audience. Freed from the concept of public space, because Supergau only knows landscape. Supergau is surface and depth at the same time. Supergau has forest and meadow landscapes, mountain landscapes, house landscapes, asphalt and concrete landscapes. All of these and other landforms can be found in… Supergau become a stage, an artistic field of action. Supergau is a festival that takes place exclusively outdoors.

This celebrated its premiere biennial Festival 2021 in Flachgau and in 2023 transformed Lungau into a disaster for contemporary arts. The festival will continue in Pinzgau in 2025.

Supergau invites artists to take their time for the festival and therefore enables residencies in advance that offer the opportunity to work on site, research and exchange ideas. The entire creation process, the development of a Supergau– Dramaturgy and the joint development of content with those involved is an essential part of the festival. This Open Call marks the beginning of Supergauwhich culminates in the ten-day festival for contemporary arts at the end of May/beginning of June 2025.

*1 The state of Salzburg is divided into five political districts and one statutory city, the city of Salzburg. The districts are still commonly called Gaue (as landscape areas).

Who or what we are looking for

Artistic contributions in the outdoor space Artists from various disciplines who, together with us, explore the question of what the country can do as an art space and as a production space, what the city cannot do and what new forms of encounter and debate we can create there. Artists who deal with questions, problems or potentials in this region. Expansive art that can, for example, cover entire meadows, forests, lakes, squares or highways. Cross-disciplinary works that cooperate with visitors, residents, local initiatives or Enter into associations Mixed teams with actors from areas other than art are possible (e.g. from science, agriculture, health, education, crafts).

Places of execution

The third edition transforms Pinzgau into a disaster for contemporary art. With its 2,641 km2, Pinzgau is the largest district in Salzburger Land. The festival therefore focuses on the region between Krimml and Zell am See. The following places are also located in this area: Wald im Pinzgau, Neukirchen am Großvenediger, Bramberg, Hollersbach, Mittersill, Stuhlfelden, Uttendorf, Niedernsill, Kaprun and Piesendorf.

A connecting element is the Salzach, which has its origins in Vorderkrimml and runs through all the towns involved in the upper Salzach Valley. The Kitzbühler Alps in the north and the Hohe Tauern in the south (highest mountain: Großvenediger, 3,657m) not only shape the landscape, but also local life. A difficult balancing act between ecological protection and economic benefit of the impressive natural area, which is largely enshrined in law as the Hohe Tauern National Park. This also means that the submissions need to deal with possible limitations and restrictions due to nature conservation.

The approximately 40,000 people in this selected region live on almost 1000 km2. Zell am See, with around 10,000 inhabitants, is the district capital of Pinzgau. The central economic sectors are tourism and agriculture.

As in many rural regions, the issue of migration also plays a role here, as does the question of land use and development, the issue of second homes and the effects of climate change on local life and on (ski) tourism.

Floods and flooding in the towns between Krimml with its waterfalls and Zell am See are resulting in increased protective measures, which are currently being worked on.

Even Salzburgers are often unaware that Pinzgau has a natural border with Italy. This arduous passage over the Krimml Tauern was one of the escape routes for Jewish survivors to Italy in order to escape the ongoing anti-Semitic climate in 1947 and set off for Palestine via Trieste.

The local brass bands and folk cultural associations are firmly anchored in the culture, as in most rural regions of Austria. But there is also space for regional museums and initiatives with venues for contemporary art and culture.

compensation

The total budget of the open call is 220,000 euros. The artistic director, together with an expert jury, selects projects that can apply within two categories:

A up to €15,000

B up to €30,000

These two categories are only guidelines and say nothing about the quality and importance of the individual works of art. The categories do not play any evaluative role in the programming, supervision and implementation and are not mentioned even after the judging.

The above-mentioned lump sums must include fees, production and performance costs as well as travel costs. These amounts are gross amounts. It is expressly pointed out that the state of Salzburg, as the organizer, attaches great importance to “Fair Pay” (www.fairpaykultur.at) and that the calculations are explicitly assessed in this regard and that fair, adequate remuneration for everyone involved is one of the selection criteria represents.

Supergau provides accommodation and food for a maximum of 2 people per collective/group during the residencies and invites the participating artists to spend the entire festival period (in May/June 2025) in Pinzgau (flat-rate overnight allowance per group).

Applicants are welcome to bring in additional funding from other sources to support their proposal. Applications are open to individuals, groups or ensembles at any stage of their career.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Supergau offers further support during the preparation and duration of the festival as well as professional advertising and press work.

Application documents

The remuneration is provided in the form of funding by the state of Salzburg. All required documents must be sent to Kultur-Wissenschaft as a PDF file by Sunday, February 12, 2024, 11:59 p.m. at the latest[at]salzburg.gv.at.

The required PDF with a maximum number of pages of eight pages and a maximum file size of 10 MB must contain the following information:

Short description of the project (max. five sentences explaining the essence of the project. The short description is intended for publication on the Supergau Website) Project proposal with description of the project idea and the technical implementation Cost estimate in accordance with the selected category A or B Short CV, email, telephone number, if applicable link to the website, social media channels (if available)

Multiple submissions of the same project in different categories are not possible. Video works must either be embedded in the PDF or presented using storyboards or screen shots. When evaluating the submitted work, only one PDF file (eight pages) with all the required documents will be taken into account!

Execution period

Catastrophe will take place at the end of May 2025. The preparation period begins with the official announcement of all participants from the Open Call in May 2024.

Open call deadline: Monday, February 12, 2024

Jury meeting: week 15/2024

Announcement of the artists: week 16/2024

First residency in Pinzgau: May 22nd – 26th, 2024

Second residency in Pinzgau: end of September 2024

Festival: 23.Mai – 1.Juni 2025

Organizer: State of Salzburg

Festival management: Matthias Ais (Land Salzburg) | Tina Heine (Studio for Contemporaries)

Questions about the open call can be made by email: cultural-science[at]salzburg.gv.at

