Superhero Monkey King: Qi Tianer Wins Best Art Film Nomination at the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards

The 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards Best Art Film Nomination Award winner, “Superhero Monkey King: Qi Tianer,” has been officially released nationwide today. Alongside the film’s release, the theme song “Good Time” music video has also been unveiled.

In this animated movie, the stone monkey Qi Tian’er finds his home in the water curtain cave in the fairyland outside the world. He embarks on a thrilling adventure, traveling to the dreamy heaven and the gorgeous dragon palace. This joyful and fantastical journey has captivated viewers, as it combines elements of traditional Chinese culture with popular themes and classic stories. During its screening period, the film received rave reviews and is currently being shown nationwide. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to buying tickets and experiencing the unique charm of the new Monkey King together.

“Superhero Monkey King: Qi Tianer” has become the go-to choice for families during summer holidays. The film showcases innovative adaptations of classic fairy tales and incorporates colorful imaginations in its scenes. The humorous plots and character lines reflect current life, leading to non-stop laughter. The fusion of traditional Chinese mythology and pop culture has made the film both interesting and creative. Families can enjoy this joyful and visually stunning movie together, making it a perfect choice for weekend entertainment.

Moreover, the film’s portrayal of Qi Tian’er’s personal growth, along with its exploration of themes such as love and courage, and the incorporation of the concept of “harmony” from traditional Chinese culture, adds depth to the entertainment. The film’s excellent word-of-mouth performance proves that presenting Chinese stories in a lighter and more internationally relatable manner is something audiences love. With its playful and funny style and unconventional narratives, “Superhero Monkey King: Qi Tianer” promises audiences an unprecedented and refreshing experience.

The release of the film’s theme song music video unveils the soft and adorable character of cub Qi Tian’er. As the golden light shines, little Qi Tian’er emerges from a “rock” and captivates the audience with its lazy and cute demeanor. Accompanied by a lively melody, Qi Tian’er embarks on a carefree good time. The film showcases breathtaking scenes, from the rippling blue waves of the Shuilian Cave to the majestic heavenly courtyard filled with swimming fish and emerging towers. The underground palace depicted in the movie goes beyond audience imagination, showcasing the magnificent beauty of the Three Realms.

The scenes in the film were meticulously designed, with the Chinese and foreign creative teams spending several years visiting different provinces in China to gather inspiration from traditional Chinese architectural aesthetics. The Tiangong courtyard draws inspiration from the Suzhou gardens, while Bodhi’s Kung Fu Academy is based on the Shaolin Temple in Songshan Mountain. The fishing village, which Qi Tian’er encounters after leaving Huaguo Mountain, resembles Wuzhen. The attention to detail in the visuals is complemented by the film’s exceptional music. The soundtrack was tailor-made by the renowned international composer Hans Zimmer’s music team, and the top-notch Berlin Symphony Orchestra recorded it. This collaboration between Chinese and foreign talents has created a masterpiece of international standards, providing audiences with a first-class audio-visual experience on the big screen.

For Chinese audiences, who have grown up immersed in the culture of Journey to the West, watching adaptations of the Monkey King’s adventures during the summer vacation holds sentimental value. This new version of the Monkey King and his hilarious group of gods promise to create lasting memories. So, hurry up and purchase your tickets, grab your family, and enter the theater to immerse yourself in a world of happiness and relaxation!

(Note: The content above is reproduced from "OddEven Entertainment" and does not represent the views of this website. To reprint, please obtain the permission of Qiqiji Entertainment. If there is any infringement, please contact for deletion.)

