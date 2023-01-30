Listen to the audio version of the article

Extraordinary (on Disney+) is one of those genre mixes that seems algorithmically concocted: a sci-fi sitcom, set in a world where everyone at 18 acquires a superpower. Almost everyone: Jen (Máiréad Tyers), on the other hand, is 25 years old and still doesn’t know what her specialty is. So comedysuperheroes and coming of agestitched around four main characters, Jen and her roommates, all in search of their own identity.

However, thanks to the excellent writing of the creator Emma Moran, the mix is ​​successful and fun: since everyone has powers, their value is infinitely reduced, so for example Carrie (Sofia Oxenham), Jen’s best friend and co-star, capable of to make the dead speak through him, he works in a legal office that deals with inheritance matters, and between summonings he brings coffees. Her boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hasna) can rewind time, but only by a few minutes and is chronically unemployed who spends his days at home dreaming of forming a vigilante group. Furthermore, the powers often get jammed, like a prodigious machine which however does not work properly: there are those who can go through walls but get stuck, those who can control technological devices with their mind but have no idea how to use a smart tv.

The beauty of Extraordinary is just to be one comedy light and successful, which avoids transforming superpowers into trivial metaphors and actually enjoys inventing absurd ones: there are those who have super-strength, those who can obtain an orgasm with simple contact, those who have a 3D printer in the colon and can create any object but expels it from the anus. raw humor, british, is certainly one of the great points in favor of the series: there are few hugs and a lot of pettiness, little morals and a lot of social discomfort. What’s more, the density of the visual gags is remarkable, that kind of comic scenes that happen in the background, that you catch coming back with the player and are much more typical than sitcom animated, more difficult to do for a live action.

In her debut as a creator, Emma Moran nailed a difficult variation on an overused theme: Extraordinary has already been renewed for a second season and promises to become a small cult soon.

