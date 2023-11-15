Supply chain to be protected, new operations for Piacenza 1733 and Rino Mastrotto

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Piacenza 1733 Group, excellence in wool textiles in the Biella district, continues its strategy that combines growth to protect the supply chain with the acquisition of 100% of Filatura Cardata Lanefil Srl, a local company specialized in the carded spinning of noble fibers and already a supplier long-standing member of the group.

The new production unit, founded in Tollegno (Biella) in 1975 by the Messin Pietrobelli family and specialized in the carded spinning of fine fibers such as cashmere, vicuña and wool, will strengthen production for both the textile and ready-to-wear divisions . Three years ago the Piacenza family had already taken over the Lanificio Piemontese, on the border between Biella and Vigliano, and last year the Lanificio F.lli Cerruti, a historic but at risk company, and Arte Tessile Snc, a modern artisan company from Busto Arsizio specialized in designs for jacquard and raschel fabrics. Always with the aim of protecting precious work and heritage, but at risk of extinction. The Piacenza 1733 Group, one of the oldest in the Biella district, closed 2022 with revenues of around 94 million, and aims to exceed 100 this year.

«This acquisition, born in agreement with the Messin Pietrobelli family, who will continue to be present in the company, allows us to further verticalize the Piacenza 1733 Group in the textile supply chain, making it even faster and more responsive within the market – states Vasiliy Piacenza, co-CEO -, We are proud to add a new piece to the Group while maintaining our values ​​firm and continuing to pay the utmost attention to people, craftsmanship and Made in Biella”.

Another, similar operation involved two other textile-fashion districts in Northern Italy, the Venetian one and the Lombardy one: the Vicenza-based Rino Mastrotto, world leader in the production and sale of leather, fabrics and high value-added services for the high fashion, automotive and interior design, announced the signing of a binding agreement aimed at the acquisition of Mapel Group Srl (and its subsidiaries Mapel Textile Srl and Mapel Components Srl), based in Galliate Lombardo, in the province of Varese, and specializes in the production and marketing of ribbons, inserts and accessories for the world of luxury. In this case, the founding families of Mapel Group will remain minority shareholders and will continue to manage the company, therefore the relationships with approximately 300 fashion & luxury customers. The group has around 80 employees distributed across the plants in Galliate Lombardo and Castellalto, in the Teramo area.

The operation will be completed within the year and with it Rino Mastrotto – controlled since 2019 by NB Renaissance, an investment company with over 2.8 billion euros of assets managed for investors and a spin-off of Intesa Sanpaolo Private Equity, founded in 2015 in partnership with Neuberger Berman – will further expand its offering in the fashion sector, creating important commercial and production synergies between the group’s companies. In recent years, other excellences have come together in Rino Mastrotto such as the Fucecchio Nuova Osba tannery, Tessitura Oreste Mariani in Brianza, Carroll Leather (a division of the American Carroll Companies, specialized in the marketing of leather articles for furnishings), the printing laboratory Pisan Morelab and Imatex, leaders in the production of jacquard fabrics for interior design.