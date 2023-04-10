Members of the so-called “Republic of Curitiba” are attributed the appointment of ministers and the role of interlocutors for Lula

The 580 days in prison in Operation Lava Jato shaped a restricted core of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s assistants and advisers. This select and heterogeneous group, made up of whom Lula considers to have been most faithful to him and did not turn his back on him during his most dramatic moment – ​​when part of the PT began debating who would inherit his political spoils – now wields power and privileged access to the president in his third term.

Members of the so-called “Republic of Curitiba” are credited with appointing ministers and acting as interlocutors for Lula, with the power to influence appointments and government decisions.

This circle of trust is not cohesive. Not infrequently, its members compete for power and positions in the Planalto Palace. It is possible to compare the performance of the most prominent names in this group with duties that, in the past, were exercised by former PT ministers such as José Dirceu and Antonio Palocci – both affected by corruption scandals.

Now, however, the degree of influence is considered lower because Lula has been more central in his decisions. Even so, to varying degrees, the “Republic of Curitiba” participated in the formation of the first echelon and initial drafts of economic policy.

Owner of an office in the Planalto Palace, first lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, was part of the vigil that camped alongside the PF Superintendence in Curitiba. The courtship was revealed by former minister Luiz Carlos Bresser-Pereira, on his social networks, after a visit to Lula in prison, in May 2019 Lula and the sociologist were married three years later, in May last year. Since the election campaign, Janja has drawn attention and generated jealousy for her active participation, interfering in the organization of events and even in the communication strategy.

In government, his power was more evident. She was an organizer of the inauguration ceremony and spokesperson for the release of its schedule. Her word had weight in the choice of the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes. She is a constant presence in Lula’s high-ranking meetings and public events.

Letter of attorney

Since 2017 in the PT presidency with Lula’s support, Gleisi Hoffmann received a power of attorney from the PT’s defense in Lava Jato to have the right to visit him as a personal lawyer. It took on harsh criticism of the main agents of the operation during the investigations’ most popular period, and has paid an electoral price in recent years. She stopped being a senator and started running as a federal deputy – she was re-elected in 2022.



Gleisi has no position in the Planalto. But she is listened to by Lula in important decisions. For the General Secretariat of the Presidency, she secured the appointment of former deputy Márcio Macêdo (PT), who was the party’s treasurer. The General Secretariat was coveted by close friends of Lula, such as the coordinator of the Prerogativas Group, Marco Aurélio Carvalho, and state deputy Emídio de Souza (PT). Gleisi, for example, warned the president about the announcement of his first four ministries without the presence of women, in early December.

On social networks and in public statements, she usually doubles up with Lula, as when she torpedoed the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. She is also notable for voicing the PT’s friendly fire in the government.

He entered, for example, on a collision course with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, when he openly manifested against the re-encumbrance of fuels. Initially, there was an expectation of an increase of up to R$ 0.69 in the price of gasoline. After Gleisi’s intervention, and Lula’s mediation, the increment was R$ 0.34. In his own way, the minister sees himself victorious for having prevented the reinstatement from being completely ruled out.

Haddad is another holdover from the imprisoned Lula phase. The finance minister rehabilitated his Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) card to be able to visit the former president in prison in 2018, when he was also subjected to a difficult election campaign against Bolsonaro at the height of the PT crisis during Lava Jet. In 2022, he entered the elections aware of the difficult task of running for governor of São Paulo, a state historically resistant to the party.



Considered in all bets the favorite to replace Ricardo Lewandowski on the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Cristiano Zanin met Lula through his father-in-law, Roberto Teixeira, former compadre of the petista – to whom he lent his house in the 1980s. he is broken with his father-in-law, but on a high with Lula. He defended the petista in the Lava Jato, and obtained the annulment of the processes.

The president always wanted to use his defense to demoralize the accusations, and it was through the declaration of partiality by former judge Sérgio Moro, current senator, that he ended his disputes with the Justice. Zanin holds this credit with Lula. He went from being just a defender in the case files to becoming a close advisor to the president on legal matters and was part of the government’s transition team.

Lula also maintains contact with the lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, who militated against his arrest in Lava Jato. In Prerogativas, he antagonizes the main agents of the investigations, some who are now in politics.

‘Kitchen’

Political scientist Carlos Melo, from Insper, assesses that Lula’s “power kitchen” in 2003 was more qualified, with staff that came from a robust political background, such as former ministers Luiz Gushiken and Márcio Thomaz Bastos – very influential in the first term. According to him, the PT’s more centralized stance demonstrates caution in the face of a country that does not have the political resources it once had in the past.



The president’s surroundings, at that time, were made up of people who had known him since his days as a union leader. “That gave a proximity, an ease to be critical. Today, it’s not the same. This ‘Republic of Curitiba’ is formed by people who have a deferential relationship with Lula, who knew him as president or ex-president, that is, after taking power”, highlighted Melo.

