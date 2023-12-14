Home » Supporting Marian Pabón: Friends Share Her Brave Battle Against Breast Cancer and Personal Loss
Actress and singer Marian Pabón is facing a tough battle with breast cancer, but she isn’t doing it alone. Friends and fellow actresses Suzette Bacó and Cristina Soler have rallied around Marian to offer support and help raise funds for her treatment and living expenses.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Bacó and Soler opened up about Marian’s positive attitude and determination to fight cancer, despite having to reduce her working hours due to her treatment. They also expressed concern about the financial burden of her treatment, asking for help from the Puerto Rican community.

The actresses have set up donation channels, including Donorbox, Paypal, and ATH Móvil, to collect funds for Marian’s medical and living expenses. They also shared a video from Marian herself, in which she bravely speaks about her diagnosis and treatment and her determination to overcome this difficult time.

In a show of love and solidarity, Marian’s friends also shared a lighthearted moment, with Bacó jokingly offering to be bald alongside Marian, showing that humor and support can help in difficult times.

Unfortunately, Marian has also faced the devastating loss of her mother, adding to the emotional toll of her battle with cancer. Through it all, Marian remains strong and determined, supported by her friends and fans.

The Puerto Rican community is encouraged to support Marian Pabón by contributing to her medical and living expenses, and by sharing her story to raise awareness and offer words of encouragement during this difficult time.

