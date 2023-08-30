Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory Resigns After Less Than Two Years

In a surprising turn of events, Tremaine Emory has reportedly stepped down from his position as the creative director at Supreme. The renowned streetwear brand’s 2023 autumn and winter collection, released earlier this year, will mark the last series under Emory’s leadership. If the reports are accurate, his departure comes after just two seasons and less than two years into his tenure.

Tremaine Emory, known as the founder of Denim Tears and manager of No Vacancy Inn, was appointed as Supreme’s latest creative director in February 2022. Emory’s appointment was a significant move for the brand as he became the first creative director following its acquisition by VF Corporation.

Despite receiving positive feedback on the Spring/Summer 2023 and Fall/Winter 2023 collections under Emory’s creative direction, recent financial reports from VF Corp appear to paint a different picture. The company’s fiscal year ending in March 2023 revealed that Supreme’s revenue stood at $523.1 million. While this represents an increase from the previous year, it falls significantly short of the pre-set target of $600 million. Additionally, net income dropped to $64.8 million from $82.4 million in the previous year.

However, it is important to note that the news of Emory’s resignation has not been officially confirmed. As the story continues to develop, interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for the latest updates. Our team will bring you the most up-to-date reports as soon as they become available.