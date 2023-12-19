Supreme Teams Up with Timberland for Exclusive Boot Collaboration

Supreme and Timberland Team Up for New Collaboration

Last week, Supreme released its latest collaboration with Vans, and now the renowned streetwear brand has announced a new partnership with Timberland. The two iconic brands are set to release a series of collaborations scheduled for each season, starting with the launch of the 6” Premium Waterproof Boot.

The classic 6” Premium Waterproof Boot is perfect for autumn, winter, and rainy seasons, and will be available in three different colors: sand, pink, and black. The shoe’s design features a nubuck leather upper with excellent waterproof capabilities. Additionally, a special diamond-shaped embossed detail reminiscent of a metal panel has been added to the upper, bringing a fresh touch to the classic design. The Supreme label on the side of the boot symbolizes the unique identity of this collaboration.

The series is set to be released on December 21 and will be available in Supreme stores in North America and Europe. The boots will also be released in Japan and Seoul on December 23, making them accessible to fans worldwide.

Fans of Supreme and Timberland are eager to get their hands on this highly anticipated collaboration. With its release just around the corner, enthusiasts are urged not to miss out on this limited edition collection.

