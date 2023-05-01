Home » Supreme x Coogi 2023 Spring Joint Series Officially Released
Supreme x Coogi 2023 Spring Joint Series Officially Released

This week, Supreme officially announced the latest spring joint series with the legendary brand Coogi. Founded in 1969, the Australian brand Coogi has inherited the unique wild dynamics and bright colors of Australian brands. In the mid-1990s, Coogi’s signature mercerized woolen sweaters were based on abstract swirl patterns and bold color structures. , favored by rap legend The Notorious BIG, he once sang in the single “One More Chance”: “I stay Coogi down to the socks”, and Coogi became one of the most sought after street “sacred objects” of that era one.

In this cooperation series with Supreme, Cooci’s classic elements are integrated into the Trucker Jacket denim jacket, Basketball Jersey basketball uniform, S/S Top short-sleeved T-Shirt, as well as jeans, basketball shorts and Durag headscarves and other items , becoming the best commemoration of street culture in the 90s. It is reported that the series will be on sale through Supreme stores in North America and Europe and the official website from May 4th, and will also be available in Japan on May 6th.

