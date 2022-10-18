Home Entertainment Supreme x Duck Down Records Fall 2022 Collection Officially Debuts
Supreme x Duck Down Records Fall 2022 Collection Officially Debuts

Supreme x Duck Down Records Fall 2022 Collection Officially Debuts

After collaborating with The North Face to release the 2022 autumn co-branded series several times, Supreme then teamed up with New York independent hip-hop label Duck Down Records to create the latest co-branded series. Duck Down Records is a New York-based independent hip-hop label founded in 1995 by Drew “Dru-Ha” Friedman and Kenyatta “Buckshot” Blake. This time, Supreme has teamed up with Duck Down Records to launch a new 2022 fall co-branded collection, which includes multiple pieces featuring the cover art of the “Enta da Stage” and “Dah Shinin'” albums. The highlights of the entire collection range from hooded sweatshirts with classic album covers and six-color printed T-Shirts to beanies with delicate embroidery.

There is no doubt that Duck Down Records has a very important position in East Coast hip-hop culture. Not only is it the mainstay of the East Coast rap revival in the 90s, but it has also survived and developed in the spirit of its independent music. And Duck Down was originally a music management company, mainly for Buckshot’s band Black Moon and the rap duo Smif-N-Wessun. Following the success of Black Moon’s “Enta da Stage” and Smif-N-Wessun’s groundbreaking debut album “Dah Shinin'” on Nervous Records, Duck Down entered into a distribution deal with Priority Records. Leveraging Priority’s influence, Duck Down brought the rap duo Heltah Skeltah and OGC to the bigger stage and helped them release their debut albums Nocturnal and Da Storm. In addition, the success of the most well-known underground rap group Boot Camp Clik is also inseparable from the support of Duck Down Records. The late Heltah Skeltah and Boot Camp Clik member Sean Price released through Duck Down throughout the 2000s, bringing a total of four solo albums and entering the digital age with labels and the music industry.

In addition to clothing this time, the two sides also jointly created a Playlist. Supreme x Duck Down Records 2022 autumn joint series will be released on October 20th, and then it will be launched in Japan on October 22nd. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

