At the end of last month, there were rumors that Supreme was about to launch the latest Nike Air Bakin joint basketball shoes.

The Supreme 2023 spring and summer series officially debuted this month. The latest Supreme x Nike Air Bakin basketball shoes, which are expected to debut this season, are the first to expose two color schemes. First, the “Black/Multicolor” color scheme is used to create an eye-catching neon gradient appearance, with black The suede base is made of suede to make the effect more prominent; the second model uses white to construct the main body, the mesh upper is made of knurled leather, and the upper layer is highlighted through the collision of different materials. Red and yellow are matched, the heel tab is injected with the word Supreme, and finally the classic orange tag can be seen with the words Nike and Supreme that highlight the joint name.

This shoe is expected to be officially launched on March 2, with a suggested price of $160. By the way, Nike Air Bakin has recently become the latest joint object in the Stüssy 2023 spring series, click here to see it.