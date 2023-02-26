Home Entertainment Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Latest Joint Basketball Shoes First Exposure
Entertainment

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Latest Joint Basketball Shoes First Exposure

by admin
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Latest Joint Basketball Shoes First Exposure

At the end of last month, there were rumors that Supreme was about to launch the latest Nike Air Bakin joint basketball shoes.

The Supreme 2023 spring and summer series officially debuted this month. The latest Supreme x Nike Air Bakin basketball shoes, which are expected to debut this season, are the first to expose two color schemes. First, the “Black/Multicolor” color scheme is used to create an eye-catching neon gradient appearance, with black The suede base is made of suede to make the effect more prominent; the second model uses white to construct the main body, the mesh upper is made of knurled leather, and the upper layer is highlighted through the collision of different materials. Red and yellow are matched, the heel tab is injected with the word Supreme, and finally the classic orange tag can be seen with the words Nike and Supreme that highlight the joint name.

This shoe is expected to be officially launched on March 2, with a suggested price of $160. By the way, Nike Air Bakin has recently become the latest joint object in the Stüssy 2023 spring series, click here to see it.

See also  VaVa Mao Yanqi's new album "The Mystery of V" leads the anticipation of the rap female warrior Kusa's return to new rap jqknews

You may also like

Ren Dahua was revealed to have appeared in...

From winter to spring, the green plants are...

The perfect fit of tradition and modernity. Viewing...

Hong Kong media revealed that Dou Xiao and...

Participating in “Hurricane” exploded!Gao Ye held a Huawei...

The video of Li Shuangjiang and his wife’s...

At the 2022 Sohu Fashion Festival, high-leaf and...

Berlin Film Festival: Golden Bear for “Sur l’Adamant”....

Korean stylist blasts idol artists for occupying brand-name...

This is why those who drive an electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy